Biden softens tone on Facebook, calls for action against vaccine misinformation





WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden adopted a milder tone when speaking about Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Monday, after saying last week that the social media company was “killing people” by allowing the spread of false information about Vaccines against covid19. Biden told reporters on Monday that he intended to blame a dozen users who spread the most misinformation on the social media platform, but not the company itself. “Facebook doesn’t kill people,” he said. “These 12 people are there to give misinformation. Anyone who listens to them suffers. It kills people. This is bad news.” He also said he hoped Facebook would do more to stop the spread of disinformation. US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the White House in Washington, United States, July 19, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst Read more White House press secretary Jen Psaki also tried to clarify Biden’s comments. “We are not in a war or a battle with Facebook, we are in a battle against the virus,” she said. COVID-19 disinformation spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube owned by Alphabet (GOOGL.O). Researchers and lawmakers have long accused Facebook of failing to control harmful content on its platforms. Asked about his post to Facebook and other social media platforms on Friday, Biden replied, “They’re killing people. … Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.” Facebook reacted strongly last week, claiming that 85% of its users were or wanted to be vaccinated. “President Bidens’ target was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this target was missed,” Facebook said in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, vice president of the company. Read more The company has introduced rules against specific misrepresentation about COVID-19 and vaccines to prevent the disease, and says it is providing people with reliable information on these topics. Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Paul Simao Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

