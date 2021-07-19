US Robinhood Trading App Aims $ 35 Billion On IPO | IPO





Robinhood, the U.S. trading app at the center of the buzz around meme stocks like GameStop and movie company AMC, and cryptocurrencies like dogecoin, hopes to float on the New York stock market at a valuation of up to to $ 35 billion ($ 26 billion). The online brokerage, which says its mission is to democratize investing, revealed details of its initial public offering on Monday in a stock market file, paving the way for one of the most recent IPOs. most anticipated of the year. The IPO comes after the app saw a huge increase in the number of young people joining the platform and starting to trade stocks during the coronavirus pandemic, often buying stocks even such as GameStop. Robinhood has come under fire after slowing down trading amid soaring GameStops shares as it struggled to keep up with demand. If Robinhood hits the $ 35 billion valuation target, that will be a threefold increase since September 2020, when the company was valued at $ 11.7 billion in a private equity fundraiser. The stock price is expected to be between $ 38 and $ 42, the company said. Registration for the tutor’s professional messaging system Robinhood was founded in 2013 by Stanford University roommates Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. They will hold the majority of the voting rights after the offer, according to the record, with Bhatt owning around 39% of the voting rights of the outstanding shares, while Tenev will own around 26.2%. The company is considering listing on Nasdaq under the symbol HOOD. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the main underwriters of the offer. Robinhood also said it estimated it had 22.5 million funded accounts, up from 18 million in the first quarter of 2021. The California-based company said its second quarter 2021 revenue would be between 546 million. and $ 574 million, an increase of 129% over the same period a year earlier.

