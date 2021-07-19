Business
Stock markets tumble, oil prices collapse as COVID-19 fears rise again
The Toronto Stock Exchange had its worst day in months on Monday, as rising COVID-19 infections around the world reminded investors that the pandemic is still far from over.
The S & P / TSX Composite Index lost more than 350 points, or nearly 2%, to 19,655 by the end of the trading day.
Less than a month ago, Canada’s benchmark stock index was hitting all-time highs as optimism over the impending end of COVID-19 prompted investors to invest money in stocks ready to profit from the reopening of the world economy. Even just last week, the TSX was nearly 1,000 points higher than it is now.
But the numbers for the pandemic have become much darker since then, as the Delta variant once again increased cases in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.
“Risk aversion is firmly in place as the deviation from the Delta variant triggers a flight to safety as global economic concerns intensify,” said Edward Moya, strategist at investment firm Oanda.
The price of oil hit $ 66 a barrel, losing nearly 8%, after the oil cartel known as OPEC over the weekend announced that it would soon be pumping an additional two million barrels of oil every day. Oil companies make up a big chunk of the TSX, so selling these stocks made the index’s bad day worse.
“There has been a general market sell-off linked to renewed concerns about COVID and Delta,” said Rory Johnston, managing director of investment firm Price Street.
“Oil is a very classic risky asset, so it’s going to ease off a bit,” he said in an interview.
The selloff was even more pronounced in the United States, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at one point down nearly 1,000 points, or just under three percent.
Bank of Montreal analyst Randy Ollenberger said the sale made sense.
“There’s a lot of nervousness with what’s going on with the variants,” he said in an interview. “We’re not completely out of the woods yet, so we’re going to have these days.”
Sectors that had the most to gain from the return to normalcy such as travel, tourism, energy and raw materials were hit the hardest.
“Travel and hotel stocks are squeezed today as fears grow that the outlook for crude demand may have been too expensive during a normal summer overseas,” Moya said. “The demand for jet fuel is going to struggle as international travel is not going to happen any time soon.”
Others weren’t so dark.
Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer of Toronto-based BaskinFinancial, said in an interview that Monday’s sale is likely a temporary blow on the broader path to economic recovery. He notes that prior to Monday’s liquidation, the TSX was up nearly 20 percent this year.
“Things rushed,” he said. “The economy is rebounding, [but] it won’t be in a straight line. “
He blamed most of the sales on automated trading algorithms programmed to track momentum and eventually feed themselves.
“Even with Delta you have to be a lot more positive about the world than where we were a year ago.”
