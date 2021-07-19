Towards retirement? Eliminate your financial fears

getty



As markets remain volatile, inflation rises and taxes are set to rise for wealthy taxpayers, a growing number of investors are voicing concerns about their prospects for life in retirement.

A recent study on Most Important Risks to Retirement Security examined the top concerns of investors planning to retire over the next ten years. More than half (56%) of those surveyed say they are concerned about overspending and running out of money in retirement, and 53% are concerned about losing money in their retirement accounts, due to a sharp drop in the stock market.

In a separate investigation, nearly 60% of financial advisors note that clients need to accumulate more money in order to have a financially secure retirement, but many are too close to retirement to take the risk of investing in high-risk financial products / high efficiency.

Ironically, longevity, the desire to live a long and fulfilling life, is also one of the greatest risks to retirement security. Longevity risk refers to the possibility that retirees live to such an advanced age that they exhaust their retirement savings and have to rely solely on social security to cover their essential expenses for housing, health care, food, clothing and transportation. While Social Security offers lifetime benefits, keep in mind that it should only replace about 40% of the average income of retired workers. For most retirees, this would leave a significant gap between the income they receive and the income they need to meet all of their lifestyle goals.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

While surviving savings in retirement is a very real risk for many Americans, there are a number of steps you can take now to help confidently replace worries about life in retirement. It starts by working with an independent advisor who can help you put in place a plan that brings all the elements of wealth planning together in a transparent way, including the four key areas outlined below.

1. Risk management

It is important to identify the potential risks that could prevent you from achieving your goals at every stage of life. That’s why you insure your home, your cars, and your business. This is also why you protect your income and the people who depend on your income if something happens to you with disability and life insurance.

Risk management is also an essential part of your investment strategy. Are you taking too much or too little investment risk, depending on your financial goals, time frame and tolerance for market fluctuations? Too risky a strategy can lead to losses that are difficult to recover, especially for retired investors or those about to retire with shorter investment deadlines. It can also lead to poor decision making, like selling holdings when stock prices fall, then buying back when prices start to rise again. A strategy that is too conservative can also have serious consequences if investment income cannot keep pace with inflation over time.

This is why it is so important to adhere to a disciplined investment process. A consistent and repeatable process provides an orderly way to create and maintain a portfolio aligned with your specific goals and objectives while seeking to manage investment risk. If you don’t have a plan in place yet, consider working with a fiduciary advisor to help you develop a strategy that will put you on the right track to achieving your goals.

2. Tax planning

Taxes in retirement are complicated. If they are not managed properly, they can seriously eat into your retirement income. Tax planning should begin while you are still in office to ensure that you are maximizing benefits such as employer pension plans and receiving maximum tax benefits for various forms of compensation, including wages. , bonuses and stock options.

As you approach retirement, having a plan in place for how you will receive income in retirement is essential. A tax-efficient withdrawal strategy determines which accounts to draw on, and in what order, to maximize your income and tax exposure. Tax-efficient strategies are also important for keeping your inheritance while you are alive and transferring your assets to your heirs upon your death. Your financial advisor can partner with you and your CPA to help you put a tax management plan in place now and throughout retirement.

3. Debt management

Entering retirement with a significant amount of debt, especially personal loans or credit cards, can be difficult. As interest charges accumulate, they can make balances larger and more difficult to pay off. For example, on a $ 1,000 balance paid over six months, you’ll spend about $ 47 in interest if your card has an annual percentage rate (APR) of 16%. If you have the same balance but 20% APR, you’ll pay around $ 59 in interest over the same period, depending on US News. What may seem like small amounts now can eat away at your income over time. This is because debt effectively subtracts the income you receive from Social Security and other sources in retirement. Even a mortgage, which is the most common type of debt for retirees, can reduce your financial flexibility in retirement.

Ideally, you want to pay off any revolving credit card debt and personal loans before you retire. Your financial advisor can work with you to put a plan in place to help you control your spending and manage your debt as you prepare for retirement.

4. Estate planning

Estate planning is at the heart of the wealth management process. Without the right legal documents in place to protect your loved ones and property, in the event of death, a court could be tasked with deciding the disposition of your property or appointing a guardian for any minor children. However, estate planning goes far beyond what happens after you leave. This is about protecting your interests throughout your life, including who will make important decisions on your behalf regarding your living conditions, medical treatment and end-of-life care if you are unable to make those decisions yourself. even, due to temporary or permanent disability.

A complete estate plan usually includes a variety of documents, including a will, living will, revocable living trust, enduring power of attorney, and more. Life insurance, retirement plans, and business plans (if you own a business) may also be included.

It’s important to work with your financial, tax, and legal advisors to put a plan in place as soon as possible to protect your life and your legacy. If you already have a plan, make sure you and your advisors review it regularly and whenever your life circumstances change or federal or state tax laws change.

If you are feeling stress or anxiety about your financial preparation for retirement, you are far from alone. Retirement is a major lifestyle change. However, confronting your fears and concerns is the first step in building a confident path to the life you desire in the decades to come. To learn more about how to overcome apprehension and fear in retirement, download 8 mistakes to avoid in retirement.