Bill Ackman revises universal agreement after regulators review PSPC plan

Investors, regulators question the use of a SPAC PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) – Billionaire investor Bill Ackman will buy up to 10% of Universal Music Group from Vivendi (VIV.PA) through its main hedge fund, rather than an ad hoc acquisition company, after that investors and regulators have questioned its use of a SPAC. The investment precedes a plan to list and sell 60% of Universal’s shareholders to Vivendi, while the French group, controlled by magnate Vincent Bolloré, benefits from the streaming boom and the attraction of stars such as Taylor Swift. Read more The deal attracted big investors, including Chinese Tencent <0700.HK>. But Ackman’s decision to use a SPAC to buy a minority stake raised eyebrows from the start, having strayed from the usual investment model for such vehicles. Helped by accommodating monetary conditions, Wall Street and European markets have seen a boom in so-called blank check companies, designed to capture entire private companies and get them public without the more onerous rules attached to quotes. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH), Ackman’s SPAC, said in a statement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission had raised concerns with several elements of the agreement, without disclosing them. “The SEC raised a deal killer. They said they felt the deal violated New York Stock Exchange PSPC rules and it meant what I would call a dagger at the heart of the deal. “Ackman told CNBC. in an interview. Some investors had also questioned the deal, with PSTH shares falling 18% since its announcement, despite Universal’s call. Ackman had described Universal as an “incredibly iconic, super-sustainable company,” and his investment valued the music label group at 35 billion euros ($ 41 billion), including debt. “We underestimated the reaction some of our shareholders would have to the complexity and structure of the transaction,” Ackman said in a statement from PSTH. Pershing Square, Ackman’s main hedge fund, will now replace PSTH as an investor. “Our counterpart was not left at the altar,” Ackman added. The overhaul is a blow to the biggest PSPC ever, after PSTH raised $ 4 billion in an initial public offering last summer. He said he now has 18 months to find another target, or that he needs to return funds to his investors. Ackman was optimistic he would find a new target, noting that many companies he had preliminary conversations with a year ago may now be more prepared to consider the next step. Amid the frenzy of PSPC deals, the SEC began probing several aspects of the vehicles, including how they are marketed and project growth forecasts, and potential conflicts of interest between their advisers. Jefferies analysts said Universal’s $ 4 billion investment would be a big expense for Ackman’s main Pershing Square fund, but could be co-funded. Ackman revealed a personal motivation to support Universal, linked to his songwriter grandfather, Herman Ackman, who sold lyrics that now belong to the band. Read more Vivendi said in a separate statement that Pershing Square’s investment would likely represent between 5% and 10% of Universal’s capital, adding that it would open it up to other investors to fill the shortfall if it was. less than 10%. ($ 1 = 1.1805 euros) Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Sarah White, Mathieu Rosemain and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Edmund Blair, Mark Potter and Dan Grebler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

