Increase in the number of young female investors turning to the stock market during a pandemic

Financial planner and accountant Natasha Janssens is not surprised to see young people turning to the stock market.

She said the pandemic, combined with the economic situation, had created a “perfect storm” of factors, starting with low interest rates and people wanting a better return on their money than leaving it in a bank. .

“People are now forced to take more risks than they otherwise would [to get a good return] and the stock market is the next logical decision, ”Ms. Janssenssaid said.

The next factor is determined by what’s in your pocket, and that doesn’t mean your wallet.

“There are more and more [smart phone] the trading apps and microinvestment apps available, as well as the rise of the ‘finfluencer’, so it’s easier to get started, ”she said.

“Add the lockdown, and maybe people got some cash help, but we’re not traveling anywhere or going out as much as we have.

“We have more free time because we don’t go to work and all of these things have helped make people think they are going to give the stock market a try.”

And a lot of people see the rewards.

With the exception of a significant drop in the ASX200 in March of last year, Australian stocks have seen a steady rise over the past five years.

More women go public

According to the Australian Stock Exchange Investor Study 2020, the past two years have seen an influx of young investors into the market, with a quarter of recent new investors between the ages of 18 and 24.

The report also found that almost as many women as men intend to start investing (49 percent women versus 51 percent men).

Among current investors, 58 percent are men and 42 percent are women.

Investment advice from Natasha Janssens Don’t invest money you can’t afford to lose

Find out if the stocks you buy are in your name or if someone owns them for you

Determine if you are a long-term speculator or investor and adjust your strategy accordingly

Ms Janssens said the change not only leveled the gender imbalance in the previously male-dominated investment world, but women might have a better chance of long-term success.

“Now the conversations are fluid and more information is available, more women are entering the stock market which is great to see,” she said.

“Some research shows that women might invest better than men because of the way we approach our investments differently, and we tend to be more risk averse from that perspective.”

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have proven to be a popular investment with young people. ( Reuters: Jim Urquhart )

Young people and the rise of cryptocurrency

ASX data shows young people most likely age group to own stocks with ETFs [exchange traded funds], which are common on investment applications.

But a booming area for young investors has been the rapidly fluctuating world of cryptocurrency.

Ms Janssens said embarking on a small cryptocurrency investment was safer than putting a large sum of long-term savings into emerging technology.

“This is something that I have warned people about and my personal take is that there is still a lot that we don’t know about it,” she said.

“It’s extremely volatile and if we want something to be a currency, it has to have stability.

“If you use Bitcoin and go to the supermarket, while you shop, the amount of money you have to spend on groceries fluctuates.”