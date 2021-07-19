Gas prices in Austin Texas continue to climb, up 12 cents last month





Reflecting a national trend, gasoline prices in the Austin area have continued to climb this week, as increased demand and lagging supply combine to drive prices higher. However, energy experts say a weekend deal between OPEC and allied nations to boost oil production could lead to lower prices in the coming months. In Austin, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is currently $ 2.81, according to GasBuddy.com, a fuel industry website. This price is 3 cents per gallon higher than last week and 12 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Austin’s current average is also 94 cents per gallon higher than the same week last year, when the coronavirus pandemic still drastically reduced travel and therefore demand for fuel. Austin de GasBuddy’s data comes from daily surveys of 830 local gas stations. After:As home prices in Austin skyrocket, here’s where you can still buy cheaper in town After:Austin Airport to Offer 7 New Non-Stop Routes Via Allegiant Airlines After:10 new boarding gates, 2 new taxiways and farewell South Terminal: Changes coming for Austin airport. The national average price of gasoline rose to $ 3.16 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The national average is up 10 cents per gallon from a month ago and 98 cents per gallon from the same week last year. Demand for fuel has skyrocketed as drivers hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the pandemic had previously disrupted. This higher demand is met with a lagging supply as the energy industry slowly grows after more than a year of production and downsizing. The disconnect between supply and demand has been exacerbated by a busier summer travel season as vaccination rates rise and the tourism industry rebounds. The Energy Information Administration estimated that gas demand for the week ending July 2, which included just one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend, was the highest in 30 years. Some of the supply problems could be alleviated, however, as OPEC and its allies agreed on Sunday to raise production limits on five countries next year and increase production by 2 million barrels per day d ‘by the end of this year. The production disagreement, sparked by a demand from the UAE to increase its own production, temporarily disrupted a previous cartel meeting. In a statement on Sunday, the cartel said Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would see their limits increased. OPEC +, as the cartel is called, agreed in 2020 to remove a record 10 million barrels of crude per day from the market to raise prices. It has slowly added some 4.2 million barrels over time. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said that the OPE plan to increase production is “a positive development in light of US gasoline demand which has increased by almost 2% a year. last week, which should serve as a loose cap on the price of oil and could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already. “ This report contains material from The Associated Press.

