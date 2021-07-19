GMC to Offer New Full-Size All-Electric Pickup Beyond the Hummer





Make room for another all-electric pickup to come on the market. General Motors announced Monday that it will add an all-electric pickup to its GMC brand beyond the GMC Hummer EV pickup slated for release in the fourth quarter. During a media call on Monday, top GMC executives said the additional electric pickup would be a full-size truck. But they stopped before giving the schedule, the price, where it will be assembled and if it will be called the Sierra after the current full-size GMC pickup the seller has been given a new nickname. Rapid adoption of electric vehicles This new GMC EV pickup joins a growing market segment as Ford Motor Co. has plans for an all-electric F-150, Chevrolet said it will offer an all-electric Silverado and newer automakers such as Tesla, Rivian and Lordstown Motors say they also offer electric pickups. at the market. This is a large segment that represents approximately 15% of the entire retail industry and is growing, ”said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Buick and GMC brands. But the adoption of electric vehicles will proceed at a steady pace, Aldred said, especially given the Biden administration’s support for electric vehicles. “We are seeing the adoption of electric vehicles happening quite quickly,” Aldred said. “So with a huge segment and still relatively few competitors and rapid adoption, GMC is confident that it is well positioned. “ Aldred declined to say what other current GMC internal combustion engine vehicles will be offered as electric in the future, but hinted there will be more soon. GMC will be an important part of General Motors’ “Zero, zero, zero” vision, “Aldred said, referring to GM’s vision that electric and self-driving cars will be free of crashes, emissions and congestion.” I can’t say much more, but what we’ve done with two Hummer variants and the confirmation of a full-size electric pickup shows that GMC is part of GM’s all-electric future. New EV pickup vs. Hummer GM has committed to bringing 30 new electric vehicles to market by 2025 and is investing $ 35 billion over the next four years in developing electric and autonomous vehicle technologies. GMC is preparing to launch the Hummer EV pickup later this year. The pickup is capable of extreme off-roading and has a range of 350 miles on a full charge. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in about 3 seconds and it has new technologies such as ‘crabbing’, which allows the wheels to turn diagonally to get you out of tight spots, as well as hands-free driving and driving. the fastest charging system on the market. It will be the first fully electric addition to the GMC lineup when it launches later this year. The Hummer EVE 2022 edition 1 exhausted in 10 minutes even at a steep starting price of $ 112,595. Other trim levels due to market next year start at just under $ 80,000. The pickup trucks and the Hummer EV SUV variant will be powered by GM’s exclusive Ultium batteries and Ultium Drive, GM’s exclusive EV drive units, and will have off-road capabilities. Aldred said the new full-size EV pickup, which has yet to be named, will not compete with Hummer trucks. The Hummer is simply unique in its capabilities and performance, ”said Aldred. “An engineer told me recently, ‘Basically everything GM can do has gone into this vehicle. When we look at the electrification within GMC, we’re not going to have the Hummer’s off-road capability levels. (The new EV pickups) will be positioned differently and targeted to a different client. The Hummer EV pickup, SUV, and future Silverado EV will all be assembled at Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck when GM completes factory retooling and begins production of the GMC Hummer EV 2022 Edition 1 pickup later this year. . After:GM unveils its GMC Hummer EV pickup, priced at over $ 100,000 After:GM engineer-built race cars inspire Hummer EV innovations Contact Jamie L. LaReau at 313-222-2149 or [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and subscribe to our automotive newsletter. Become a subscriber.

