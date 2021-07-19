Connect with us

Former Apollo CEO Leon Black admits affair and ‘extremely poor judgment’, but denies abuse

The initial complaint, filed June 1 by former model Guzel Ganieva, alleges that Black manipulated her into a years-long relationship plagued by “bullying, abuse and humiliation … which on numerous occasions included forced sexual behavior against her will “.

Black and Ganieva’s intermittent relationship began in 2008, according to the initial complaint, when Black “picked Ms. Ganieva out of the crowd” and convinced her to have dinner with him, so he could come up with a plan “for her. help her with her future. “

According to the complaint, Ganieva is suing Black for libel, intentional accusation of emotional distress and gender-based violence. She seeks damages and that Black and anyone working with him be prevented from pursuing “illegal behavior”.

In court documents filed in New York County Monday, lawyers for Black claim Ganieva’s complaint is “a work of fiction” and deny all accusations of abuse and defamation. Instead, Black filed counterclaims, accusing Ganieva of a campaign of extortion.

Ganieva’s lawyers did not respond to CNN Business’s request for comment.

Black’s response cites a number of meetings beginning in June 2015 in which, Black says, Ganieva threatened to go public with her relationship with Black unless he paid her a “huge sum of money.”

The response alleges that two parties reached an agreement in October 2015 in which Black would pay Ganieva $ 100,000 as an upfront payment, a discount of approximately $ 1 million in loans, monthly payments of $ 100,000 for 15 years, and a payment that Ganieva would use to obtain a legal right. status in UK. In return for those payments, the response says, Ganieva would sign a one-page release and confidentiality agreement. Black claims that in those documents, Ganieva admitted to fabricating allegations of abuse, according to court documents.

Ganieva’s initial complaint came after a March 17 Twitter feed in which she accused Black of harassing and sexually abusing her for years.
Black has come under intense scrutiny in recent months after an October New York Times report revealed details of her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Following the report, an independent law firm investigation into Black’s ties to Epstein that ended in January found no wrongdoing.
After the investigation, Black was due to step down as CEO of the company by the end of July, but remain chairman. However, in March, Black walked away from the business altogether.

