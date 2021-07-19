Former Apollo CEO Leon Black admits affair and ‘extremely poor judgment’, but denies abuse

The initial complaint, filed June 1 by former model Guzel Ganieva, alleges that Black manipulated her into a years-long relationship plagued by “bullying, abuse and humiliation … which on numerous occasions included forced sexual behavior against her will “.

Black and Ganieva’s intermittent relationship began in 2008, according to the initial complaint, when Black “picked Ms. Ganieva out of the crowd” and convinced her to have dinner with him, so he could come up with a plan “for her. help her with her future. “

According to the complaint, Ganieva is suing Black for libel, intentional accusation of emotional distress and gender-based violence. She seeks damages and that Black and anyone working with him be prevented from pursuing “illegal behavior”.

In court documents filed in New York County Monday, lawyers for Black claim Ganieva’s complaint is “a work of fiction” and deny all accusations of abuse and defamation. Instead, Black filed counterclaims, accusing Ganieva of a campaign of extortion.