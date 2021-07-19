90 new affordable housing units planned for Charlottetown

Ninety new affordable housing units are expected to be available in Charlottetown by next year, Federal Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said Monday morning.

The first 30-unit building at Ironwood Estates, on Kensington Road near the Red Shores Racecourse and Casino, is expected to be occupied on August 1. Two more buildings with a total of 60 units are expected to open next year. The federal government has provided a loan of $ 19.2 million in support of the project through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Rental Construction Finance Initiative.

Promoter Paul Livingston, top left, Charlottetown MP Sean Casey, top right, and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen made the announcement via Zoom. (SRC)

The apartments measure approximately 1,000 square feet and each of the three buildings will have a common room. One will also include a fitness room for the use of all tenants.

Most are two-bedroom units, with rents ranging from $ 1,385 to $ 1,485 per month, including heat, air conditioning and utilities.

Charlottetown Liberal MP Sean Casey said the units were considered affordable under CMHC guidelines because these monthly rents are less than 30% of the median income of Charlottetown residents.

Developer Paul Livingstons said rents were about 20% below current market rates. Under the terms of the loan, he said, he is forced to keep rents in an affordable range for 10 years.

first 30 units are already full.

“The units are not affordable”

A member of a housing advocacy group in Prince Edward Island said housing in the complex should not be labeled as affordable, especially considering the province’s minimum wage.

“It’s not affordable housing at all. The first question would be why people would be comfortable announcing this, ”said Connor Kelly, tenant coordinator for PEI Fight For Affordable Housing.

“What they’re really doing is creating affordable housing for people who can match market rates, so the market doesn’t have to slow down the way it needs to be affordable.”

Kelly said their group also disagreed with the federal government’s approach to calculating affordability.

According to the CMHC website, a home is considered “affordable” if it costs less than 30% of a household’s pre-tax income.

“For us that means rent that’s 25% of your income,” Kelly said. “If you make $ 40,000 a year, a quarter of that should be your rent each year.”

Connor Kelly, a tenants coordinator with PEI Fight For Affordable Housing, says the announcement of the new housing units is “unsatisfactory.” (Nicola MacLeod / CBC)

Kelly said the term affordable housing is subjective and labeling housing as affordable can have dangerous impacts in the market.

“It then changes people’s expectations for affordability, to the point where someone might actually think that $ 1,385 per month is affordable rent for an apartment in Charlottetown,” he said.

“It’s more than a mortgage for a house, which is not really affordable.”

For the PEI Fight for Affordable Housing, the best solution is public housing.

“Continuing to give public money to private developers will never solve any housing crisis. I’ve seen it where public housing, public investment and public property solve the problems, but that’s not what the government does here. “

Kelly said another part of the problem is that governments are more interested in treating housing as a commodity rather than a human right.

“Their interest is much more as if they want to keep the economy strong by developing markets like housing, rather than understanding that housing shouldn’t be a market at all.”

