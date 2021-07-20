What to look for from NFLX





Key points to remember Analysts estimate EPS of $ 3.14 compared to $ 1.59 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Global paid streaming subscribers are expected to grow year-over-year at the slowest pace in at least 14 quarters.

Revenue growth is expected to slow as the streaming market shows signs of saturation. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) gears up for a major expansion in video games as subscriber growth slows in its core entertainment streaming business. The main drivers are an increasingly saturated streaming market and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in many countries, forcing consumers to spend less time at home. Netflix recently hired Mike Verdu, an executive at video game industry veteran Facebook Inc. (FB) to bolster the company’s video game team. Investors will closely monitor details of Netflix’s video game strategy and financial performance when it releases its results on July 20, 2021 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Analysts are forecasting a sharp increase in earnings per share (EPS) as revenue growth is expected to slow to its slowest pace in at least 15 quarters. Investors will also examine another key metric in the earnings report: Netflix’s global paid streaming subscribers, a key metric of the company’s monetizable user base. This user base topped 200 million by the end of fiscal 2020, but growth has slowed significantly amid increasing competition and easing of pandemic restrictions that have made entertainment outside of the world. house a viable option again. Analysts expect growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to grow at the slowest pace in 14 quarters. Shares of Netflix have lagged significantly behind the broader market over the past year. The stock’s movement was characterized by sharp swings, particularly in the wake of the company’s earnings reports. But despite the volatility, the general trend has been sideways. Shares of Netflix have provided a 0.6% total return over the past year, well below the 34.6% total return of the S&P 500.

Source: TradingView.

Netflix revenue history The stock plunged after Netflix reported first quarter fiscal 2021 results on April 20. While BPA and revenue exceeded expectations, global paid streaming subscribers missed estimates by around 2.2 million. EPS rose 138.9% while revenue rose 24.2%, the fastest growth rate by either measure since the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue was boosted by lower content spending amid pandemic production delays, with the company’s operating margin reaching an all-time high of 27.4%. In the final quarter of fiscal 2020, Netflix’s EPS fell short of expectations while revenue barely hit estimates. The headline, however, surged as global paid streaming subscribers beat expectations. EPS fell 8.5%, the first decline since the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue increased 21.5%, marking the slowest pace of growth in at least 13 quarters. Netflix noted that its profits were negatively impacted by an unrealized non-cash loss of $ 258 million resulting from the exchange rate revaluation on its euro-denominated debt. Analysts estimate a sharp rise in EPS in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 as revenue growth continues to decelerate over the long term. EPS is expected to rise 97.8% from the last quarter of a year, slowing from the rapid rise in the first quarter. Revenues are expected to increase 19.1%, which would be the slowest pace of growth in at least 15 quarters. For fiscal 2020, analysts forecast an increase in EPS of 74.0%, which would be the fastest pace since fiscal 2018. Annual revenue is expected to grow by 18.8%, which would be the slowest pace in at least eight years. Netflix key statistics Estimate for Q2 2021 (AF) Q2 2020 (fiscal year) Q2 2019 (fiscal year) Earnings per share ($) 3.14 1.59 0.60 Revenues ($ B) 7.3 6.1 4.9 Global Paid Streaming Subscribers (M) 208.7 192.9 151.6 Source: Visible Alpha The key metric As mentioned above, investors will also focus on Netflix’s global paid streaming subscribers, which the company calls “global paid streaming subscriptions”. The metric shows the number of global users who have signed up and paid for a subscription to receive streaming services. Currently, streaming subscriptions are Netflix’s main source of revenue. But video streaming has become increasingly competitive in recent years, and Netflix now faces threats from competitors like Apple TV + from Apple Inc. (AAPL), Disney + from Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Amazon Prime Video and AT&T Inc. (T) HBO Max. The US streaming market has become increasingly saturated: over 80% of US consumers have at least one subscription to one streaming service, and the average subscriber pays for four separate streaming services. The annual growth in Netflix’s worldwide paid streaming subscribers has been trending steadily since at least FY 2015, with a brief acceleration in FY 2018 and again in FY18. fiscal year 2020. The slight upturn in growth last year was at least in part due to the government imposed hold. -home orders in the midst of the pandemic, thus limiting the range of entertainment options available to people. Streaming has become a go-to option for many homebound consumers. Quarterly growth in the number of paid streaming subscribers worldwide accelerated to 22.8% year-on-year (YOY) in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. It further accelerated to 27.3 % in the second quarter before slowing to 23.3% and 21.9% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. It then slowed significantly to 13.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The company said it believed growth slowed because the pandemic had drawn subscribers the year before and also because the company had less content to offer due to production delays related to the pandemic. Analysts expect the growth in the number of paid streaming subscribers around the world to slow to 8.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and to 9.8% in fiscal 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/netflix-q2-fy2021-earnings-report-preview-5192979 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos