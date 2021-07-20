Oil builds up on losses following OPEC + deal to boost supply, increase in COVID cases





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil fell $ 5 a barrel on Monday, ending its worst day since March, after an OPEC + deal to increase production fueled fears of a surplus as well as the rise COVID-19 infections threaten demand again. The year-long rally in crude oil has stalled in the past two weeks amid the prospect of a new supply undermining the case for higher prices. With the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading around the world – fueling a 70% increase in infections in the United States last week – funds bailed out long positions on several groups of risky assets on Monday, including stocks and the dollar. (Graph on American cases) here It is still unclear how the variant will affect demand for oil. Consumption in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of fuel, has steadily strengthened in recent weeks, but India, the third-largest importer, has reduced imports amid oversupply and fears of a drop in demand. The market is very obsessed with the explosion potential of the Delta variant, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Because of this, they fled to the bank. Brent crude came in at $ 68.62 a barrel, losing $ 4.97, or 6.8%. US oil futures for August delivery, which expire Tuesday, stood at $ 66.42, down $ 5.39, or 7.5%. The September US crude oil futures contract was $ 66.35, down $ 5.21. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC +, reached a compromise on Sunday to increase oil supply from August in order to cool prices, which had reached their peak. highest level this month in over two years. We’re still facing a large supply-versus-demand shortfall, but for now the extra barrels are considered enough to deflate and kill the recent rally, said John Kilduff, Again Capital partner at New York. Given the larger trading volumes – Brent futures trading at 167% from the last session – it looked like the funds were selling, Kilduff said. It absolutely looks like a speculative liquidation here. Some major banks have argued that the market will continue to recover, with Goldman Sachs reiterating on Monday that it sees more upside. He said the OPEC deal was in line with his view that producers should focus on maintaining a tight physical market while shifting towards higher future capacity and discouraging competing investment. However, the OPEC deal removes more of the supply restrictions that have been a cornerstone of the market for a year. Right now, OPEC + keeps about 5.8 million barrels of crude per day out of the market, a figure that will drop by 2 million barrels per day by the end of the year. The longer-term, free and additional production capacities of OPEC + countries are the main reason we are seeing oil drop again, said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer. A popular spread in the oil market – between the first two futures contracts of December, December 2021 and December 2022 – has narrowed to the lowest since June 1. (GRAPHIC: Brent crude oil futures curve weakens after OPEC + deal,) Reporting by Laila Kearney; Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker

