Robinhood seeks up to $ 35 billion valuation in US mega-IPO

July 19 (Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc is aiming for a valuation of up to $ 35 billion when it goes public in the United States, the company revealed in a file released on Monday, paving the way for one of the world’s most popular stock quotes. most expected of this year.

The listing plans come just months after online brokerage found itself at the center of a showdown between a new generation of retail investors and Wall Street hedge funds in late January.

Robinhood was aiming for an IPO valuation of up to $ 40 billion, Reuters previously reported.

About 55 million shares are being offered in the IPO, which is expected to be priced between $ 38 and $ 42, the company said. This would raise more than $ 2.3 billion if the price was at the high end of the range.

Nearly 2.63 million of these shares are offered by the founders and the chief financial officer of the company, according to the file. Profits from these will not go to Robinhood.

Salesforce Ventures, the investment arm of software provider Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N), plans to buy up to $ 150 million of Class A common stock at the IPO price, according to the folder.

As Reuters revealed in March, Robinhood plans to reserve part of its offering for users of the trading app. Between 20% and 35% of the shares will be allocated to users, depending on demand from customers and other investors, depending on the case.

In a separate statement, Robinhood said it would hold a public event on July 24 to outline its IPO plans and answer questions from potential investors. This is akin to the traditional roadshows that companies and their advisers organize with professional investment firms in the run-up to a stock offering.

PASSAGE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

The Robinhood logo can be seen on a smartphone in front of the same logo displayed in this illustration taken on July 2, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

Robinhood was founded in 2013 by Stanford University roommates Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. They will hold the majority of the voting rights after the offer, according to the record, with Bhatt owning around 39% of the voting rights of the outstanding shares while Tenev will own around 26.2%.

The company’s platform allows users to conduct unlimited commission-free transactions in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrencies. Its easy-to-use interface has made it a must-have for young home-based investors during the coronavirus-induced restrictions and its popularity has skyrocketed in the past 18 months.

Robinhood has 18 million funded accounts as of March 31, according to his file.

The commercial craze for so-called memes stocks helped to quadruple its earnings from January through March, detailed Robinhood’s IPO filing earlier this month, but the rapid expansion came at a cost.

The company has come under fire after being forced to curb trade amid this year’s outbreak on GameStop (GME.N) and other previously battered stocks.

At the time, Robinhood was forced to raise $ 3.4 billion in emergency funds after its finances were strained by the massive increase in retailing and the resulting increase in demands for capital. clearing houses.

That round valued the company at around $ 30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Robinhood’s IPO comes amid a record 15-month spell for the U.S. IPO market, as investors rushed to buy shares of high-growth technology companies.

The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol “HOOD”.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the main underwriters of the offer.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Nick Zieminski

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.