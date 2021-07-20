It’s not a month to be a hero, warns stock strategist Tom Lee, after Dow records worst day of 2021





July gave investors fireworks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-2.09%

just had its worst day since late October Monday. But for those hoping this could be the perfect opportunity for a bit of bargain hunting, Thomas Lee, founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, has a tip: “

I think July overall is just a chop month, and a month when no one should really try to be a hero.

“

Thomas Lee, Founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors

That’s what the strategist said CNBC in an interview on Monday, following a rout of the Dow, S&P 500 SPX,

-1.59%

and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-1.06%

this has led some investors to question whether the decline was a massive selloff that rejuvenates the animal spirit of the markets or a harbinger of things to come, as investors worry about the spread of the delta variant of COVID -19 and the possibility that the pandemic could complicate the global economic recovery. Lee told the Business Network that COVID cases increased last July and that he expects a similar pattern to unfold this year, even though it is a more transmissible COVID variant that disrupts bullish sentiment. He acknowledges, however, that the market is rocked by uncertainty and this month could be the month when investors should avoid taking any big extra bets. Check: The bond rally calls for a 10-year Treasury yield of 1% I just think July, at least in my 30 years of research, has never been a good month for people to really make big profits, he said. For the next two weeks, I think it’s tough, he said. “

I think, again, that the message that I would have [for investors] is [that] it’s not a month to be a hero.

“ Lee warned investors in late June that when markets are strong in the first half of the year, July tends to be choppy. That said, Lee is still bullish on longer-term stocks and maintains his end-of-year target of 4,600 for the S&P 500. I think stocks are still going to have a double-digit second half, he said. he told CNBC on Monday. He said investors shouldn’t extrapolate that we have lost the war on COVID. Of course, investors are also worried about rising tensions between United States and China and the possibility that the market is likely to experience a peak in revenues and economic growth falters, setting the stage for a lackluster 2022.

