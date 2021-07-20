Duolingos IPO could throw a golden halo on edtech startups – TechCrunch





The Edtech giant Duolingo define a initial price range for its impending IPO today. The Unicorn expects its public debut to be between $ 85 and $ 95 per share, selling $ 3,700,000 as part of the deal. 1,406,113 other shares are sold by existing shareholders and 765,916 shares are offered to subscription banks as part of the transaction. In total, the company could see 5,872,029 shares traded when it went public, valued at $ 557,842,755. Duolingo itself can raise up to $ 424,262,020 in gross proceeds at its current range, provided its underwriting banks exercise their option. The IPO is an important fundraising event for the company. Prior to its public offering, the biggest capital shot Duolingo raised was a $ 45 million Series D from 2015. Let’s take a look at what Duolingo, which we’ve described in more detail here, is worth at its IPO price and take a look at its preliminary second quarter results. Our objective will be to understand its valuation in the context of its growth. From there, you will be able to draw general conclusions about the larger edtech startup market. What is it worth? After its initial public offering, Duolingo will have 35,892,152 shares outstanding, without its option of subscribers. At the lower and upper limits of its simple IPO valuation, Duolingo is worth between $ 3.1 billion and $ 3.4 billion. As with any company that goes public, the valuation of the IPO of Duolingos increases if we include the shares that were vested as RSUs or options, but have yet to be exercised. In Duolingo’s case, its number of shares stands at 43,776,271, according to an initial TechCrunch analysis from the company’s RSU and option details provided in its S-1 filing. At that number of shares, Duolingo is worth between $ 3.7 billion and $ 4.2 billion. For each number provided, the company’s subscribers option adds modestly. All of the valuations listed above are a premium over the firm’s final private price set in its November 2020 Series H funding round. This $ 35 million round valued the firm at around 2.4 million dollars. billions of dollars. At first glance, then, the price range for the company’s IPO looks solid, whether we rely on a simple or fully diluted number of shares to come up with a new price for the company. But how do his new valuations compare to his recent earnings? Let’s find out.

