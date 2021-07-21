Legal tech firm Disco becomes latest Austin firm to go public





Austin-based legal tech firm Disco became the last Austin company to go public on Wednesday and saw its shares rise from its first day on Wall Street. Shares of Disco debuted at $ 32 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, under the symbol “LAW”. The stock price rose rapidly and ended its first day of trading up $ 9.67, or 30.2%, closing at $ 41.67. The legal technology company’s initial public offering provided for the sale of 7 million shares at $ 32, with the underwriters of the offering having the option to purchase an additional 500,000 shares. If all options are exercises, the IPO could be worth over $ 240 million. Disco creates an artificial intelligence-based platform to help law firms and corporate legal teams. CEO Kiwi Camara founded Disco in Houston in 2013 and moved its headquarters to Austin in 2018. Camara said Disco strives to position itself as a general advisor to tech companies when they need technology to impact and streamline their work. It’s an eight-year journey and where we are today is really a testament to the incredible work of the team, said Camara. After:Austin legal tech firm Disco targets $ 200 million stock offering After:Special Delivery: Your Next Austin Takeout Might Be Delivered By A Robot After:Amid pandemic, Austin’s tech sector has quietly exploded The company has twice revised its expected share price before the opening. Last week he estimated the stock price would be between $ 26 and $ 29 per share, and earlier this week the company estimated it would be between $ 30 and $ 31. Disco’s flagship e-discovery software helps lawyers gather evidence without the need for third-party technologies or services. It also has software designed to help with case management, compliance, legal document review, litigation, investigations, and data collection, all for legal teams and government agencies. Camara said Disco’s technology is designed to help lawyers focus on higher priority tasks by automating the parts of their practices that don’t require human legal judgment. Streamlining these tasks is becoming increasingly important. We see it as our mission to use technology that strengthens the rule of law, ”he said. Over the past eight years, we’ve been able to share solutions to help lawyers uncover the truth in some of the world’s most important legal issues. . At the end of March, the company had 336 full-time employees and more than 900 customers, according to company security documents. Camara said Disco’s growth has only just begun. Disco has been in the midst of a hiring wave since the start of the year and will continue to invest in strengthening its team of employees, he said. The company also continues to launch new products and develop its technology. I think the law is really at the start of this S-curve of change where technology is helping lawyers be radically more efficient at their jobs, Camara said. We think like a public company. We are an even more incredible partner to our clients, who are legal advisers to some of the largest companies in all industries around the world. Camara said the company’s Austin headquarters will also continue to add talent as the city’s tech scene continues to grow on its own. “I think it’s become pretty obvious to everyone that Austin is a center of technological innovation in the United States if you not only watch the Disco, but so many great ideas are coming out of Austin,” Camara said. . It’s like the start of an explosion. I’m so excited that Disco can play a role in the growth of Austin’s tech scene. The company’s securities deposits also showed that Disco’s revenue increased. In 2019, Disco recorded revenue of $ 48.6 million and reported a net loss of $ 29.8 million. In 2020, its revenue reached $ 68.4 million, with a net loss of $ 22.9 million. In the first months of 2021, the company achieved revenue of $ 21.1 million, with a net loss of $ 11.2 million, compared to $ 15.7 million with a net loss of 2 , $ 9 million over the same period the previous year. Prior to going public, the company raised $ 161 million, including $ 60 million last year. Investors own a significant portion of the company, according to securities filings. Bessemer Venture Partners owns 26.4%, Austin-based LiveOak Ventures 19.2% and GeogrianPartners 12% of the company. Disco joins a number of Austin companies that have gone public in recent years, including Bumble, which went public in February and raised $ 2.5 billion, the largest IPO in Austin’s history. . Earlier this week, Fitness franchiseF45 Training, which recently moved its headquarters to Austin, closed its IPO after raising $ 25 million after selling 1.562 million shares at $ 16 per share.

