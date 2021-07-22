Amazon (AMZN) is anchored, even with Bezos in the clouds

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is all over the recent news. But little is focused on the business.

You’ve probably heard that Jeff Bezos is now an astronaut. The founder of Amazon (and the richest man in the world) detonated 65 miles in space and was weightless for four minutes. The flight lasted 10 minutes. He took his brother Mark, Wally Funk, 82, and Oliver Daemen, 18, the world’s youngest astronaut.

Key points to remember Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently traveled to space.

However, Amazon stock is built on solid fundamentals.

Amazon stocks are also seeing healthy buys.

What made the flight interesting was that it was unmanned and entirely civilian, but that news was immediately marred on return. During the press conference, Bezos thanked all Amazon customers and employees for paying for his trip. Probably sincere, the press made a debate about the sharing of wealth. Poor Jeff.

Whether or not he is insulting or genuinely grateful, the gist is not there: the age of space travel has arrived. Investors may be concerned what Amazon will be left on the ground with Bezos’ concentration in the stars.

Now let’s focus on Amazon stocks. Its share price has risen nearly 10% since the start of the year. This represents around $ 180 billion in added value in the market. The payout alone is greater than the total size of 95% of the 6,000 plus stocks that I am. Yeah, I’m a data nerd. Only 63 stocks are bigger than Amazon’s gain this year alone.

And there is a fundamental reason for this. The business grows like a weed. Looking at the income statement, we see unquestionably significant growth:

Yahoo finance



According to FactSet, here are some other incredible growth indicators:

Sales growth of 38% year on year

Sales growth of 30% over three years

82% year-on-year profit growth

Earnings growth of 108% over three years

40% gross profit margin

I expect this strong trend to continue given how much we depend on Amazon. But keep in mind: Amazon has several companies, not just the giant online retailer model. These include:

Wikipedia



Many of them are engines of growth. Remember when Amazon bought Whole Foods Market? This is what drives Amazon Fresh.

The game is growing, as are Echo’s hardware assistant platforms. Alexa, the virtual assistant, is everywhere. Lesser-known divisions are also growing, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing arm. AWS has just announced its AI for easy access to health records in the cloud:

BusinessWire



In addition to looking at the fundamentals of future price appreciation, don’t overlook the importance of evaluating how the stock is trading. Seeing whether a stock is accumulated by large professional investors can help us get a sense of the stock’s future potential.

My proprietary system reports when Big Money is likely going into a stock. We can see from the table below that there has been quite a bit of activity over the past three months, but its 32 appearances in the top 20 of my rankings make it a clear outlier, action that almost dominates. all the others.

MAPsignals



In the table below, I noted when my proprietary system reported the purchase of Amazon shares. And you can see how those days traded on unusually large volume:

TradingView.com



The bottom line

Let’s finish this. While Bezos’ head might be in the clouds, I wouldn’t mind Amazon being firmly entrenched as a well-oiled machine. I expect the next few earnings to show another quarter of growth. The action has been a magnet for Big Money for years. I don’t expect this to change in the years to come.

Although Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has recently been to space, the stock is firmly rooted in fundamentals growth and big money buying. I have learned not to fight these tendencies.

Disclosure: The author does not hold any positions in AMZN at the time of publication.