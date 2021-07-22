Business
Amazon (AMZN) is anchored, even with Bezos in the clouds
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is all over the recent news. But little is focused on the business.
You’ve probably heard that Jeff Bezos is now an astronaut. The founder of Amazon (and the richest man in the world) detonated 65 miles in space and was weightless for four minutes. The flight lasted 10 minutes. He took his brother Mark, Wally Funk, 82, and Oliver Daemen, 18, the world’s youngest astronaut.
Key points to remember
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently traveled to space.
- However, Amazon stock is built on solid fundamentals.
- Amazon stocks are also seeing healthy buys.
What made the flight interesting was that it was unmanned and entirely civilian, but that news was immediately marred on return. During the press conference, Bezos thanked all Amazon customers and employees for paying for his trip. Probably sincere, the press made a debate about the sharing of wealth. Poor Jeff.
Whether or not he is insulting or genuinely grateful, the gist is not there: the age of space travel has arrived. Investors may be concerned what Amazon will be left on the ground with Bezos’ concentration in the stars.
Now let’s focus on Amazon stocks. Its share price has risen nearly 10% since the start of the year. This represents around $ 180 billion in added value in the market. The payout alone is greater than the total size of 95% of the 6,000 plus stocks that I am. Yeah, I’m a data nerd. Only 63 stocks are bigger than Amazon’s gain this year alone.
And there is a fundamental reason for this. The business grows like a weed. Looking at the income statement, we see unquestionably significant growth:
According to FactSet, here are some other incredible growth indicators:
- Sales growth of 38% year on year
- Sales growth of 30% over three years
- 82% year-on-year profit growth
- Earnings growth of 108% over three years
- 40% gross profit margin
I expect this strong trend to continue given how much we depend on Amazon. But keep in mind: Amazon has several companies, not just the giant online retailer model. These include:
Many of them are engines of growth. Remember when Amazon bought Whole Foods Market? This is what drives Amazon Fresh.
The game is growing, as are Echo’s hardware assistant platforms. Alexa, the virtual assistant, is everywhere. Lesser-known divisions are also growing, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing arm. AWS has just announced its AI for easy access to health records in the cloud:
In addition to looking at the fundamentals of future price appreciation, don’t overlook the importance of evaluating how the stock is trading. Seeing whether a stock is accumulated by large professional investors can help us get a sense of the stock’s future potential.
My proprietary system reports when Big Money is likely going into a stock. We can see from the table below that there has been quite a bit of activity over the past three months, but its 32 appearances in the top 20 of my rankings make it a clear outlier, action that almost dominates. all the others.
In the table below, I noted when my proprietary system reported the purchase of Amazon shares. And you can see how those days traded on unusually large volume:
The bottom line
Let’s finish this. While Bezos’ head might be in the clouds, I wouldn’t mind Amazon being firmly entrenched as a well-oiled machine. I expect the next few earnings to show another quarter of growth. The action has been a magnet for Big Money for years. I don’t expect this to change in the years to come.
Although Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has recently been to space, the stock is firmly rooted in fundamentals growth and big money buying. I have learned not to fight these tendencies.
Disclosure: The author does not hold any positions in AMZN at the time of publication.
Sources
2/ https://www.investopedia.com/amazon-amzn-is-grounded-even-with-bezos-in-the-clouds-5193639
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]