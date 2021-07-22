The bond market is torn by the potential of higher inflation and lower growth

A volatile environment for government bonds reflects a very uncertain future for the US economy, indicating both slower growth and persistent inflation.

After a surge earlier this year that spooked markets, Treasury yields fell sharply as investors moved away from worries about price increases and turned to the potential that the rapid surge in post activity. -pandemic begins to slow down.

In the 1970s, the mix of higher prices and lower growth was called “stagflation,” a derogatory term that has garnered little attention since then, as inflation has remained under control over the past decades.

However, the word is coming up more and more these days as the growth chart gets cloudier.

“The market is trading on the topic of stagflation,” said Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jefferies. “There is the idea that these price increases will destroy demand, cause policy error and ultimately slow growth.”

For her part, Markowska believes the trade that caused 10-year Treasury yields to drop from a high of around 1.75% in late March to around 1.18% earlier this week was a mistake. Yields are trading at opposite prices, so a drop there means investors are buying bonds and pushing prices up.