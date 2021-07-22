Pingdemic: why supermarket shelves are half empty again | Supermarkets





For shoppers, the sight of the pingemic-related gaps on the shelves of their local supermarkets will be a worrying reminder of their experience in the early weeks of the pandemic when panic buys empty food stores. How does the test and traceability system affect supermarkets? The British Retail Consortium (BRC) on Thursday added its voice to the chorus of business bodies and business leaders warning that staff shortages, caused by the large number of healthy workers isolating themselves after being surveyed by NHS testing and traceability, were putting increasing pressure on the ability of retailers to maintain opening hours and stock shelves. The picture of staff absences is uneven, with some retailers reporting that 30% of workers are absent in some areas. However, the average rate would be closer to 10% (which is well below the levels of absence seen at the height of the health crisis last year). This is not just a problem for traders. It disrupts the factories, including bakeries and meat processing plants, that make the food they sell. The British Meat Processors Association said a shortage of workers meant some factories were struggling to fill one in six jobs even before the pingemia, which had now forced between 5 and 10% of their workforce to shut down. isolate. Are there other factors affecting the food supply? Yes. Some analysts say a chronic shortage of truck drivers is the crux of the matter, with the situation exacerbated by truck drivers who are nuts. Logistics UK estimates that 90,000 truck drivers are missing, a figure that includes 25,000 EU truckers who returned home after Brexit. This shortage also affects the ability of suppliers to deliver inventory to supermarket depots. Which foods are affected? The image of product shortages is described as uneven by supermarkets. There is also the impact of soaring temperatures on shopping habits as Britons flock to buy popsicles, soft drinks, bottled water, beer and salad. With the school holidays underway, the millions of additional restaurateurs who would normally be in Spain or France are adding to the pressure on supplying supermarkets in holiday hot spots like Cornwall. These vacationers of course include retail workers taking a well-deserved summer break, which means this is a time of year when, like many businesses, the workforce is depleted anyway. What are we doing to avoid shortages? The BRC argues that retail workers and suppliers should be allowed to work as long as they are double vaccinated or can test negative for Covid. In the meantime, traders have started to recruit thousands of temporary workers for the summer. The government has said some industries will be able to request exemptions for personnel, but it has yet to release its guidelines. He also announced a consultation to allow drivers to take a test to drive articulated and rigid trucks to speed up the process of obtaining licenses for all types of heavy goods vehicles. How serious is the threat to the food supply? Food industry sources insist that product shortages are not of the order of those seen last year, when shoppers bought three times as much as usual. Tesco and Sainsburys, the UK’s two largest supermarket chains, have both sought to reassure shoppers that they have plenty of food. Sainsburys adds that while it may not always have the exact product that a customer is looking for in every store, large quantities of product are delivered to stores daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/22/pingdemic-need-know-supermarket-food-supplies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos