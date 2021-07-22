Barclays raises its outlook on the price of oil, expects sluggishness to increase in the coming months





A Barclays Bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain on May 17, 2017. REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth / File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) – Supply and demand dynamics in the oil market point to a slow rise in prices over the next few months, Barclays said on Thursday, as it increased its oil price forecast for 2021 from $ 3 to $ 5 per barrel. Expectations that oil stocks will be tight as economies recover pushed oil prices higher on Thursday, with benchmark Brent prices hitting around $ 72.86 a barrel. “Oil prices could reach $ 100 a barrel over the next few months if OPEC + delays too long in bringing back supplies, given the relatively inelastic non-OPEC + supply response,” Barclays said in a note. “But we doubt that the group sees it as an optimal result given the potential for significant erosion of demand and political considerations,” he added. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, has agreed to increase oil supplies from August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month until at the end of the year. Read more Although he expects cooperation between OPEC + members to continue, Barclays said he does not expect OPEC + to be able to limit supply growth to 400,000 bpd. per month beyond 2021 if Iranian supplies increase significantly on a possible nuclear deal. The British bank sees Brent crude prices averaging $ 69 a barrel this year, up from $ 66 previously, and $ 68 in 2022 pending a larger surplus. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices are expected to average $ 67 per barrel this year, up from $ 62 previously, and average $ 65 next year. Barclays said if the spread of the coronavirus variants posed a risk to the pace of the recovery in demand, its impact would be much less than at the start of the year, mainly due to vaccinations. “A scenario in which a slower recovery in demand threatens to derail progress in inventory normalization could be handled by OPEC + slowing its decline.” Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/barclays-raises-oil-price-view-sees-slow-grind-higher-coming-months-2021-07-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos