Oregon Reports 1 More Death From COVID-19, 421 New Cases; weekly figures on the rise

(Update: Weekly report shows highest number of cases in 7 weeks; hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – There is one new COVID-19 death in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,833, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.

The OHA also reported 421 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 213,730.

Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase

Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 Weekly Report, released on Friday, shows an increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.

The OHA reported 2,026 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday July 12 through Sunday July 18. This is a 54% increase from the previous week and the highest tally in seven weeks.

New hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose to 123, up from 104 the previous week.

There have been 29 reported COVID-19 deaths, up from 15 reported the previous week.

There were 62,098 tests for COVID-19 for the week of July 11-17. The percentage of positive tests was 4.2%, compared to 3.4% the previous week.

As of July 20, 2,452,035 Oregonians – 57.5% of the state’s total population – had received at least one dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates. During the week of July 11 to 17, case rates in 15 counties exceeded the state average of 44.9 cases per 100,000 population. All 15 counties had overall population vaccination rates against COVID-19 below 55%, and 13 of them had rates below 47%.

Today Weekly report on the COVID-19 outbreak shows 21 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in elderly communities and places of collective living, with at least three confirmed cases and one or more deaths linked to COVID-19.

OHA makes improvements to Kindergarten-12e Primary school COVID-19 report

The OHA is improving the way it publishes data on COVID-19 cases associated with schools that offer in-person instruction. The changes will provide clear and transparent data to inform the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Oregon schools.

Starting Wednesday, the OHA will revise the Weekly Outbreak Report to provide three tables with Kindergarten-12e information on cases and epidemics associated with primary school. The OHA will now report recent cases of students, staff and volunteers, in addition to schools with active and resolved outbreaks.

Cases will be reported if they worked or attended school (whether for classes or other activities such as sports) during their exposure or infectious period.

The OHA will no longer include these cases in the cumulative number of cases. A school may appear in more than one table because the case and epidemic tables record different information.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The OHA reported on Wednesday that 6,484 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 3,431 doses were administered on Tuesday and 3,053 were administered the previous days but were entered in the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average is now 4,625 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,624,412 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,771,412 first and second doses of Moderna, and 177,264 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,457,522 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,285,052 people had completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines.

It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized, as providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of entering their data into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,992,995 doses of Pfizer, 2,271,420 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated immunization data provided on Oregon COVID-19 data Dashboards and were updated on Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 151, four fewer than Tuesday. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, seven fewer than on Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staff limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

You can find more information on hospital capacity here.

As of Wednesday morning, St. Charles Bend reported nine patients with COVID-19, three of whom were in intensive care, all on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (21), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Joséphine (22), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (19), Lincoln (5), Linn (22), Malheur (1), Marion (24), Morrow (2), Multnomah (34), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (48), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (41), Yamhill (7).

Oregon 2,833rd The death from COVID-19 is a 39-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on June 23 and died July 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. The presence of underlying conditions is confirmed.

The OHA does not report the immunization status of people in our daily COVID-19 Deaths Update. However, statewide data shows that people who are not vaccinated are at much higher risk of infection and serious illness.

In June, 92% of the 7,241 cases of COVID-19 and 94% of the 63 deaths associated with COVID-19 were among unvaccinated Oregonians. On the first Thursday of each month, the OHA issues an update on vaccine discovery cases identified in Oregon. Findings shared in our last report, as of July 1, indicate that this number remains very low, compared to the more than 2 million people who have completed a series of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines

