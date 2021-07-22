Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN – (COMMERCIAL THREAD)–The “Algorithmic Trading Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2021-2026” report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com offer. The global algorithmic trading market has shown strong growth during the period 2015-2020. The global algorithmic trading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Algo-trading allows rapid profit generation and increased frequency, which is practically impossible for any human trader. This advantage of algorithmic trading is the key factor in the growth of the market. Companies focus on policies of building low-risk infrastructure and optimizing data management strategies through algorithmic trading. In addition, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) acts as a major growth factor for the market. AI helps create effective trading opportunities through portfolio diversification and global savings distribution, as well as risk sharing. In addition to this, the rising trend of cloud computing in developed and emerging countries is also catalyzing the growth of the market. The providers offer cloud-based trading options to automate the trading process, reduce operational costs, and provide transactional flexibility to consumers. Dealers also set up risk management platforms with the aim of providing market surveillance and detecting fraudulent activity in the automated trading system. The report provides an in-depth overview of the global algorithmic trading market covering all of its essential aspects. It ranges from macro market overview to micro details of industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis and the value chain analysis. The report also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market and the major players. Key questions addressed in this report: How has the global algorithmic trading market performed so far and how will it perform in the years to come?

What are the key regional markets for the global algorithmic trading industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global algorithmic trading industry?

What is the distribution of the market according to the type of trading?

What is the distribution of the market according to the component?

How does the market break down according to the deployment model?

What is the market split according to the size of the organization?

What are the different stages of the global algorithmic trading industry value chain?

What are the major driving factors and challenges for the global algorithmic trading industry?

What is the structure of the global algorithmic trading industry and who are the major players?

Main topics covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and methodology 3 Executive summary 4 Presentation 5 Global Algorithmic Trading Market 5.1 Market overview 5.2 Market performance 5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Market breakdown by type of negotiation 5.5 Market breakdown by components 5.6 Market breakdown by deployment model 5.7 Market breakdown by organization size 5.8 Market breakdown by region 5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market breakdown by type of trading 6.1 Foreign exchange (FOREX) 6.2 Stock markets 6.3 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) 6.4 Obligations 6.5 Cryptocurrencies 6.6 Others 7 Market breakdown by components 7.1 Solutions 7.2 Services 8 Market breakdown by deployment model 8.1 On site 8.1.1 Market trends 8.1.2 Market Forecast 8.2 Cloud 8.2.1 Market trends 8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market breakdown by organization size 9.1 Small and medium-sized enterprises 9.1.1 Market trends 9.1.2 Market Forecast 9.2 Large companies 9.2.1 Market trends 9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market breakdown by region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value chain analysis 13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 14 Competitive landscape 14.1 Market structure 14.2 Key players

