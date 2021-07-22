Eldorado Gold acquires shares of Probe Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Eldorado Gold Company (Eldorado or the Company) announces that it has today acquired 15,041,746 common shares (the shares) of Probe Metals Inc. (Probe) at a price of $ 1.575 per share for an aggregate purchase price of 23,690 $ 749.95.

Prior to this acquisition, Eldorado did not own any shares of Probe and, following this acquisition, Eldorado owns 11.5% of the outstanding shares of Probe. The shares were acquired as part of a private transaction.

Eldorado indicates that the securities were acquired for investment purposes. Eldorado may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of the securities of Probes, whether in the open market, through privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investments and professional opportunities.

This press release is issued under Multilateral Instrument 62-104, which also requires the filing of an early warning report containing additional information regarding the above matters. A copy of the Alert Report will be available on SEDAR under Probe Issuer Profile at www.sedar.com and may be obtained on request from Eldorado by contacting Eldorado at the coordinates below. Eldorado is incorporated under the laws of Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Probe is headquartered at 56 Temperance Street, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3V5.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a producer of gold and base metals with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado’s common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations

Lisa Wilkinson, Vice President, Investor Relations

604.757 2237 or 1.888.353.8166

[email protected]

Media

Louise Burgess, Director of Communications and Government Relations

604.616 2296 or 1.888.363.8166

[email protected]

Caution regarding forward-looking statements and information

Some of the statements made and information provided in this press release are forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is planned”, “budget”, continue, plan, “planned”, “estimates” , “anticipates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes” or the negative aspects thereof or the variations of these words and expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “might”, ” could “,” do “,” could “or” will “be taken, occur or be reached. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements or information regarding any future increase or decrease in the shares of Probe.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, by their nature, are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, market uncertainties and other factors, which may lead to the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company. Company significantly different from future results. , the performances or the achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements or information.

We have made certain assumptions about forward-looking statements and information, including assumptions about: general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities; how the global economic and social impact of COVID-19 is being managed and the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic; the geopolitical, economic, licensing and legal climate in which we operate; the future price of gold and other commodities; the world market for concentrates; exchange rate; anticipated costs, expenses and working capital requirements; production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries; the impact of acquisitions, disposals, suspensions or delays on our activities; and the ability to achieve our goals. In particular, unless otherwise stated, we have assumed the continuation of existing business operations on the same basis as at the time of this publication.

Although our management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statement or information will prove to be correct. Many assumptions can be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

In addition, if one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: our assumptions regarding general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities; global epidemics of infectious diseases, including COVID-19; recovery of gold and other metals; geopolitical and economic climate (global and local), risks associated with tenure and mining permits; the volatility of the prices of gold and other commodities; risks related to IT systems; risks relating to potential and pending litigation and arbitration proceedings relating to our business, properties and operations; expected impact on reserves and book value; updating of reserve and resource models and mine life plans; risk of mining exploitation and development; financing risks; operational risks of foreign countries; sovereign investment risks; regulatory risks and responsibilities, including environmental regulatory restrictions and responsibilities; differences between actual and estimated production; mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical testing and recovery; additional financing needs; currency fluctuations; actions of communities and non-governmental organizations; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; the volatility of stock prices and the price of our common shares; competetion; loss of key employees; and defective title to mineral claims or properties, as well as the risk factors discussed in the sections entitled Forward-Looking Statements and “Risk Factors in Our Business” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Form 40-F. The reader is invited to carefully consider the detailed discussion of risks in our most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR and EDGAR under our company name, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this press release, for a better understanding of the risks and uncertainties. that affect the activities and operations of the company. The inclusion of forward-looking statements and information is designed to help you understand management’s current views on our near and long term prospects, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information contained in this document. Unless required by law, we do not plan to update forward-looking statements and information on an ongoing basis as conditions change.