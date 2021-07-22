Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,110.05, up 167.34 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 61 cents, or 2.36 percent, to $ 26.45 on 6.7 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 55 cents, or 2.31 percent, to $ 24.28 on 5.9 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 2.93 percent, to $ 10.17 on 5.8 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up to one cent, or 68 percent, to $ 1.48 on 5.5 million shares. Harte Gold Corp. (TSX: HRT). Materials. No change, at 6 cents on 4.4 million shares. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Financial. Up 34 cents, or 0.44%, to $ 77.99 on 4.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Up to 40 cents to $ 25.69. Cointreau Corp. Canopy Growth Corp. sues. for trademark infringement relating to the cannabis producer Quatreau line of cannabidiol sparkling beverages. Cointreau, who speaks KWAN’troh, said in a complaint and jury request filed in a New York City court on Friday that he believed Smiths Falls, Ont.-Based Canopy was using the Quatreau name because it is similar to that of orange liqueur. business. Cointreau did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Canopy declined to comment on the lawsuit. Cointreau, however, details in court records that it plans to introduce waters and sodas to the US market, but fears its brands may be confused with Canopy’s because they both end with “treau” and their pronunciation. has only one differentiation letter, “n.” Cointreau said it collected evidence showing Canopy intended to add tetrahydrocannabinol to the main psychoactive component of cannabis if and when the sale of products containing THC is no longer illegal under federal law. Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down from $ 2.53 to $ 64.43. Rogers Communications Inc. reported a rebound in revenues in its most recent quarter amid rising wireless and Internet subscribers and the resumption of television advertising linked to the return of live professional sports. The cable and wireless company said on Wednesday that its media revenues rose 84% in the second quarter, thanks to advertising linked to the broadcast of live sports like the Stanley Cup playoffs as well as income from the Blue Jays. While many Canadians continued to work and study remotely, Rogers also saw a 2% increase in wireless service revenues with 99,000 new net postpaid subscribers and a 5% increase in cable revenues with 15,000 new net broadband subscribers. The company’s Internet television service, Ignite TV, also added 66,000 new net subscribers in the quarter. The Toronto-based telecommunications company said it posted a profit of $ 302 million for the three months ended June 30, as revenue rose 14% to $ 3.58 billion from $ 3.16 billion of dollars a year earlier. The good results reflect the gradual economic recovery as pandemic lockdowns ease, said Rogers President and CEO Joe Natale. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

