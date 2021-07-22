Massive Internet blackout: FedEx, Delta and McDonald’s go down





Oracle said Thursday afternoon that its outage was the result of an Akamai outage.

“We are monitoring a global issue with an Edge DNS Partner that is impacting access to many Internet resources, including Oracle cloud properties,” Oracle said.

Akamai Edge DNS service helps route web browsers to their correct destinations and also provides security service.

At approximately 12:50 pm ET, less than an hour after the outages began, Akamai said, “We have implemented a fix for this issue and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure the impact has been fully mitigated. “ Later Thursday afternoon, Akamai explained that the failure was caused by a “software configuration update that triggered a bug in the DNS system”. He confirmed that the disruption lasted “up to an hour” and was not the result of a cyber attack. Among the websites affected were Fidelity, the US Securities and Exchange Commission document search site, Airbnb, British Airways and others. Most sites were back up and running within an hour. This is the third major Internet outage in two months, and the second involving Akamai. In early June, dozens of websites, including Target, the New York Times and a UK government website, were shut down for around 50 minutes due to a widespread failure of the Fastly content delivery network. Ten days later, airlines, banks, exchanges and trading platforms suffered brief outages, which Akamai said was the result of a bug in a service that helps mitigate denial-of-credit attacks. distributed service. Major website and app crashes happen from time to time and usually don’t last long. Internet service providers, content delivery networks, and other hosting services are built with multiple redundancies and a global network of backup servers designed to reduce downtime when things go wrong. However, recent blackouts have prompted some experts to warn of the risks associated with the Internet’s dependence on a relatively small number of basic infrastructure providers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/22/tech/website-outages-akamai-oracle-disruptions/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos