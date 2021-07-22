How options trading makes stocks go up and down





Option trading by retail investors may explain the strength of the



S&P 500



in the morning this year and weakness in the afternoon. The S&P 500 is up 9% in morning trading so far in 2021, while the index is down 5% in the afternoon, according to a note Thursday from Chris Murphy, co-head of the derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. Morning trading takes place before 1 p.m. EST, and afternoon trading after 1 p.m. ET. Murphy measures morning trading immediately after the opening impression of the S&P 500. He says the growing presence of retail investors in the options market may be a factor. These investors tend to be call option buyers and engage in day trading, which means they buy in the morning and sell before the market closes in the afternoon. Buying calls in the morning could push the S&P 500 higher, while selling calls in the afternoon could depress the index. Calls, which give holders the right to buy a stock at a fixed price, are equivalent to a bullish bet. Newsletter Sign-Up Weekly Penta A roundup of our favorite articles of the week in Penta’s five sections: Owning, Investing, Giving, Collecting, and Experimenting. There has been a lot of talk about the role of options trading on message boards and its impact on the stock markets. A key feature of bulletin board trading is high call volume with no significant change in open interest the next day. This is due to the buying of opening calls in the morning followed by a selling of closing calls in the afternoon, Murphy wrote. The trend of buying morning calls followed by selling afternoon calls may have an impact on this intraday SPX trend, he continued. Murphy cited options activity in the market leader



Apple



(ticker: AAPL) Wednesday, when 122,000 calls with a strike of 146 expiring Friday were traded, but open interest in that strike only increased by 18,000 contracts. This means that 85% of those Apple buy positions were closed during the day. Apple stock closed up 1% at $ 146.80 on Thursday. In 2019, before bulletin board trading took off, the S&P 500 was up 10% in the afternoon, better than its 5% gain in the morning. Murphy also notes that the implied volatility of Apple’s call options has tended to increase recently at the start of the session and then decrease in the late afternoon. This apparently reflects an explosion of call buying after trading opens, followed by a liquidation of calls by day traders before the close. Implied volatility is a key indicator of the cost of options. Murphy also notes that most of the movement in the S&P 500 has historically happened overnight, which means most of the index’s moves occur with the impression of opening. This reflects market news before the opening, such as economic news, earnings, and political events. Over the past year, the S&P 500 has risen 28% overnight and only gained 4% in the day trading session. Write to Andrew Bary at [email protected]

