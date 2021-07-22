Airlines see increase in domestic flights, beating forecasts

Southwest Airlines said in June it would raise its minimum wage to $ 15 an hour to retain and attract workers, while Delta is hiring thousands of employees. United last month announced plans to buy 270 new planes in the coming years, the largest aircraft order in history and which would create thousands of jobs across the country.

Southwest on Thursday reported a profit of $ 348 million for the quarter that ended in June, its second profitable quarter since the start of the pandemic. American reported a profit of $ 19 million over the same period, while Delta reported a profit of $ 652 million last week, the first pandemic for every airline. United reported a loss this week, but forecast a return to profitability in the third quarter as their business improved faster than expected.

The financial turnaround was supported by an injection of $ 54 billion in federal aid to pay employee wages over the past year and a half. Without these payments, none of the major airlines would have been able to report profits for the quarter that ended in June. The aid prevents companies from paying dividends until September 2022.

Each airline offered optimistic prospects for the current quarter. American forecast passenger capacity to decline only 15-20% from the third quarter of 2019, while United forecast a 26% drop and Delta forecast a 28-30% drop. Southwest, which differs from the other three major carriers in that it operates few international flights, said it expected capacity on par with the third quarter of 2019.

We’re really excited about the momentum seen in the numbers, Doug Parker, chief executive of the United States, told analysts after the company released its earnings report.

Financial results and forecasts for the rest of the summer are the latest strong signs of a comeback that has been building for months. But the airlines are in heavy debt to repay American, the most indebted carrier, on Thursday announced a $ 15 billion repayment plan by the end of 2025, and the rebound has not been without setbacks.