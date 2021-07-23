FT Portfolios Canada Co. announces cash distributions for its exchange-traded funds





Symbols TSX FUD / FUD.A, FDE / FDE.A, FSL / FSL.A, EUR / EUR.A, ETP / ETP.A & FTB Symbol NEO FJFB TORONTO, July 22 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its exchange traded funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Neo Exchange for the month ending July 31, 2021. Cash distributions are payable on August 9, 2021 to Unitholders of record on July 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of July 29, 2021. The details of the distribution amounts per unit are shown below: Fund name Fund symbol Cash distribution

Rising First Trust Value Line Dividend Index ETF (Hedged to CAD) ALL $ 0.0450 FUD.A $ 0.0200 First Trust AlphaDEX Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (Hedged to CAD) FDE $ 0.0400 FDE.A $ 0.0300 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (Hedged to CAD) FLS $ 0.0400 FSL.A $ 0.0350 First Trust AlphaDEX European Dividend Index ETF (Hedged to Canadian Dollars) EUR $ 0.0550 EUR.A $ 0.0350 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF AND P $ 0.0450 ETP.A $ 0.0350 First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $ 0.0525 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $ 0.0415 About First Trust First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors LP (FTA), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, a portfolio manager registered with the Ontario Securities Commission and investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange United States Commission, and First Trust Portfolios LP (FTP), a FINRA registered brokerage company, are private companies that offer a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $ 205.61 billion as of June 30, 2021 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and segregated managed accounts. More information on the Fund is available at www.firsttrust.ca . For more information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065 / 877-622-5552

