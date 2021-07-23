Oil Slides But Heads For Stable Week Due To Tight Supply





MELBOURNE, July 23 (Reuters) – Oil prices reduced their gains overnight Friday, but were close to ending the week largely flat after rebounding from a sharp decline, supported by expectations that supply will remain tight as demand picks up. Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 73.72 a barrel at 0147 GMT, after jumping 2.2% on Thursday. For the week, Brent was heading for a gain of 0.1%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 71.83 a barrel, after gaining 2.3% on Thursday. WTI had to end the week flat. Demand growth is expected to exceed new supply, following the agreement of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC +, to add 400,000 barrels per day every month of August to December. Oil prices, along with other riskier assets, fell earlier in the week amid concerns over the general economic impact of the spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases in the United States, in Great Britain, Japan and elsewhere. Benchmark contracts fell as low as $ 6 on Monday, but recouped all those losses as investors expect aggregate demand for crude to remain strong, due to the continued decline in oil inventories and the market. increased vaccination rates. “As demand continues, the market is starting to feel that the 400 kb / d increase in OPEC (OPEC +) will not be enough to keep the market in balance. Inventories continue to decline, both in the United States. United than in the OECD as a whole, ”ANZ Research analysts said in a note. Analysts who increased the price forecast for the rest of the year said they saw increased vaccination rates limiting the impact of the surge in Delta variant infections. “We continue to see oil prices rise in the second half of 2021, as oil demand grows outstrips supply,” said Vivek Dhar, commodities analyst at the Commonwealth Bank. The ABC sees Brent climb to $ 85 in the fourth quarter. Reporting by Sonali Paul Editing by Shri Navaratnam Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

