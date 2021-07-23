Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,097.52, down 12.53 points.) Royal Bank of Canada Financial Services (TSX: RY). Down 44 cents, or 0.35% to $ 125.86 on 10.3 million shares Orea Mining Corp. (TSX: OREA) Materials. Up to 3 cents, or 33.3% at 12 cents on 8 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 26 cents, or 1.07 percent, to $ 24.02 on 6.5 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down three cents, or 2.03 percent, to $ 1.45 on 6.3 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.08 percent, to $ 48.61 on 5.5 million shares. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Up 12 cents or 5.02 percent, to $ 2.51 on 3.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX: PD). Down 5 cents to $ 42.84. Precision Drilling Corp. tripled its number of rigs in Canada in the second quarter, even as its net loss climbed to $ 75.9 million from claims charges. The Calgary-based company lost $ 5.71 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $ 3.56 per share or $ 48.9 million a year earlier. But Precision’s revenue for the quarter ended June 30 increased 6.1% year-on-year to $ 201.4 million from $ 189.8 million, on higher oil and gas prices. natural environment and improved prospects for the Canadian energy sector. Precision, which is the largest rig contractor in the country, currently has 52 rigs in operation in Canada, up from 13 at the same time last year, Neveu said. The current platform count exceeds 2019 and 2018 levels. Neveu said that Precision has several more platform activations slated for Q3 and expects its platform count to hit the top 50 then. as the company’s customers prepare for a busier 2022. with the second quarter of 2020 Exfo inc. (TSX: EXF). No change at $ 7.45. The board of directors of Info Inc. decided not to act on an unsolicited takeover proposal from competitor Viavi Solutions Inc. after its majority shareholder rejected anything but his agreement to privatize the company. An extraordinary assembly will be held on August 13 to vote on the proposal of June 7 of the founder and majority shareholder Germain Lamonde. Under the deal, the company says shareholders will receive US $ 6 per subordinate voting share, which is a 62 percent premium over where the shares were on the previous trading day. . Lamonde controls 61.46 percent of the outstanding shares of Info and 93.53 percent of the voting rights. The board of directors of Info, assisted by legal advisers and following the unanimous recommendation of the independent members, declares that it will not pursue Viavi’s proposal because Lamonde’s “unambiguous statements” mean that it cannot not be completed and is there not a “higher proposition” under the terms of the existing proposition. Viavi submitted a US $ 4.75 per share cash offer last November, which was increased to US $ 5.25 last May. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 22, 2021.

