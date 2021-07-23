Zomato’s market debut sparks boom in tech stock quotes in India

TOKYO – The Indian stock market appears to be heading for its first tech stock market boom.

On Friday, shares of food delivery start-up Zomato were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. They opened at a 52.6% premium over their offer price, earning a market valuation of around $ 12 billion as the company became the first Indian unicorn to go public.

During Zomato’s initial public offering, its shares were opened for offers from July 14 to 16 and were oversubscribed 40 times.

Some of Zomato’s Indian peers feel ready to replicate his success.

Paytm, India’s largest startup by valuation and one of the country’s largest mobile payment services, run by One97 Communications, filed an IPO prospectus earlier this month with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The IPO is expected to raise up to $ 2.2 billion, which would be the biggest launch ever on an Indian stock exchange.

Other unicorns – startups valued at over $ 1 billion – are also gearing up for IPOs, like local online retailer Flipkart – majority owned by Walmart in the US – and Policybazaar Insurance Brokers, backed by the Japanese group SoftBank, the Singaporean Temasek. and others.

But global investors shouldn’t overlook business-to-business online startups that are also considering IPOs later this year or in 2022.

Perhaps the most notable are e-commerce logistics provider Delhivery and online B2B marketplace Udaan, both already valued at around $ 3 billion. They have something in common: each has identified a huge unserved market that will lead to the modernization of Indian commerce.

A Delhivery agent waits with orders on the outskirts of New Delhi on June 6. © Getty Images

Founded in 2011, Delhivery has carved out a niche in the country’s emerging market for fast delivery services for e-merchants. Big shippers, including global players like FedEx and DHL, have focused on large corporate accounts, forcing online retailers to resort to dying local delivery agents.

Delhivery filled the void by providing reliable technology services to online retailers in the Delhi metro area, uncovering a hidden demand across the country. Their last mile delivery has grown in popularity in city after city.

While serving online retailers, the company also discovered unmet demand for warehousing, inventory management and packaging. These “fulfillment” tasks are performed in warehouses and were key to Amazon’s initial advantage in the United States.

But Amazon has failed to build domestic enforcement capacity in India, mainly due to government protectionism. Delhivery filled the void. Today, the Delhi-based logistics provider helps retailers build lean e-commerce businesses by outsourcing fulfillment tasks.

“We started out as a simple last mile delivery service,” Delhivery co-founder and CEO Sahil Barua said in an online interview. “Today, we provide a complete e-commerce logistics platform as a service to any retailer who wants to connect to the Internet.”

The Delhivery network now includes 15,000 vehicles and 3,000 delivery centers in more than 2,300 locations, serving 600,000 vendors and delivering 1.5 million packages per day. Since its inception, the company has delivered to 300 million homes.

Delhivery raised $ 277 million in May from a group led by Fidelity Investments, which joined existing shareholders SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management for a valuation of around $ 3 billion. On July 16, FedEx and Delhivery announced that the two companies had entered into a strategic alliance, which included the purchase of $ 100 million of Delhivery shares by the US logistics specialist.

In the meantime, Barua said in a media interview in June that the company is planning an IPO “within six to eight months” on the Indian stock market.

Udaan is India’s response to Alibaba.com, which has led to the modernization of B2B commerce in China by creating a transparent online marketplace coupled with reliable escrow protection and financial services.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma used to say that before his company existed, Chinese merchants never traded with foreigners in remote areas because they feared being cheated. But on Alibaba, they started trading across China because the money is only exchanged after both sellers and buyers are happy with the deal, Ma told me in 2007.

The key to Udaan’s rapid growth is also its online market transparency, deposit protection and financial services.

A trader takes care of his store in Kolkata, India. The country’s tech startups are driving the modernization and formalization of India’s e-commerce sector. © Reuters

Before Udaan hit the market, many small store owners had no choice but to buy from wholesalers in urban areas and prepare for tough negotiations due to the asymmetry of information. The city’s sellers have leveraged their inside information to jack up prices for less savvy buyers.

On Udaan, even inexperienced small lot buyers can see price and supply movements, and time buying as a result.

Udaan also provides low-interest cash loans to buyers in exchange for a copy of the purchase order. This allows buyers to obtain goods at lower cash prices. Loans are unsecured, but the risk of default is low because loans are almost always spent on purchases, which ultimately generate income.

Udaan also offers storage for sellers and buyers.

If a retailer uses Udaan and Delhivery, they can launch an online cell phone sales service for local customers, selling everything from toothpaste and tables to shirts and cookies. Udaan says more than 3 million retailers purchase items from its 25,000 merchant marketplace and 500,000 items, including electronics, fashion and staple foods.

India is said to have 13 million micro-retailers, most of whom are unregistered and do not have tax ID cards. Many wholesalers also belong to the informal sector. Because Udaan requires every user to have a tax identification number, its strong penetration marks a shift from black traders to a more “formal” economy.

Udaan executives expect the gross value of the company’s goods to increase by 80-100% for the current fiscal year ending March 2022. Udaan’s last fundraiser was a round of $ 280 million table valued at $ 3.1 billion in January, led by Tencent Holdings of China and GGV Capital US It is expected to be made public by 2022 at the latest.

Indian B2B startups are building business institutions that have been absent – but indispensable – in the country for many years. There is competition, but their first-come advantage is significant in underserved B2B markets.

With the players’ compelling business models, India’s first tech stock boom looks promising, unlike the US dot-com bubble, which burst in 2001.