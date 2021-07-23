New Intel CEO: the world needs more semiconductors





Intel delivered mixed results Thursday on its big makeover, with second-quarter sales beating expectations even as Wall Street shakes hands over waning data center activity from chipmakers and plans to spend huge sums for new factories in the United States and Europe. The world needs more semiconductors, insisted new CEO Pat Gelsinger on a call with investment analysts. The world needs a more balanced global supply chain for these semiconductors. Investors are still unsure whether Intel, Oregon’s largest corporate employer, is the company that will supply these chips. The company’s shares have been flat for the past six months and have fallen 2% in after-hours trading after Intel released its quarterly figures, to $ 54.90. After years of technological setbacks, Intel hired Gelsinger in February and tasked him with restoring Intel’s engineering leadership and reviving its beleaguered factory network. He wants to expand into contract manufacturing for other companies, an activity that the semiconductor industry calls foundry work. Last month, Gelsinger also announced a major restructuring, replacing the head of Intel’s data center business and bringing in a colleague from his latest company, VMware, to become chief technology officer. And Gelsinger, who spent 30 years at Intel before leaving in 2009, has rehired a number of executives and engineers who left during the dozen years he was away. The flow of talent was exiting the company, Gelsinger said Thursday. It is now up to the company. It could be up to two years for the chip industry to shake off the global chip shortage that is choking manufacturers in the die industries, Gelsinger said, and even then he said he expected that the demand for chips continues to grow indefinitely. Intel therefore plans to spend $ 40 billion over the next few years on new factories, announcing new sites in the United States and Europe by the end of the year. Intel hopes they will be augmented by financial support pending in Congress and being debated in Europe. And last week, the Wall Street Journal reported this month that Intel is negotiating to buy one of the largest contract manufacturers, Global Foundries, in a potential $ 30 billion deal. Although Gelsinger would not directly address this report, he acknowledged the possibility that Intel could buy another manufacturer. He called consolidation between foundries inevitable. Thursday’s financial results were slightly better than expected: Sales totaled $ 19.6 billion in the quarter ended in June, up from $ 19.7 billion during the same period in 2020.

Sales of the Intels customer group, which includes PCs, were up 6% from a year ago. Data center sales were down 9%, following weak data center sales in the first quarter. Intel said it was keeping prices lower in response to competitive pressure, but the company said it expects double-digit data center sales growth in the second half of the year.

Profits totaled $ 5.1 billion, stable from the same quarter last year at $ 1.24 per share.

The company forecasts third-quarter sales of $ 19.1 billion, which would represent an increase of 4.2% from the same quarter in 2020. Intel forecasts annual sales of $ 77.6 billion, compared to $ 77 billion. of dollars in its last forecast.

And Gelsinger said development of the upcoming 7-nanometer Intel processors, the third consecutive generation of Intel chips hit with unexpected delays, is now going very well. Intel expects these chips to be available in 2023. – Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter:@rogoway| 503-294-7699

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/silicon-forest/2021/07/intel-revenues-top-forecasts-pc-sales-remain-strong.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos