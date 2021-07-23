SL Green indifferent to concerns about the Delta variant

While increasing Covid cases and delayed office returns dampen optimism about a near-term return to normalcy, New York City’s largest business owner still has a long-term view.

In a second quarter earnings call Thursday, executives at SL Green remained confident the city was ready for a strong post-pandemic rebound.

The comment you hear from us is comment you should think about over a period of several years, not September to October, as it really does not affect the performance of our portfolio, said CEO Marc Holliday. in response to one of many questions from analysts regarding the implications. of the Delta variant.

I do not think so [the Delta variant] would change everything tenants do for their long-term five- or ten-year planning, and that is really demonstrated by the ink on the leases, he continued.

Holliday noted that SL Green signed 1 million square feet of leases in the first half of 2021 and had an additional 600,000 square feet in the pipeline. SL Green leased a total of 1.2 million square feet in 2020.

In April, Holliday said he was looking forward to a truly explosive recovery in New York City. This has not yet happened and the physical occupancy of SL Greens’ office portfolio is approximately 25%. In January, Holliday noted that tenants planned to return to the offices by the end of the summer. SL Green says he still expects tenants to start coming back for good after Labor Day.

I continue to maintain that the safest place is in healthy offices that have policies and protocols in place, Holliday said. Wherever the spread occurs, it’s not in the SL Green portfolio, I can tell you that.

For the second quarter, the REIT reported operating funds of $ 117.7 million or $ 1.60 per share, down from $ 1.70 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Despite including some of the worst months of the pandemic, the second quarter of 2020 results have improved. $ 0.15 per share in lease termination income.

For the most recent quarter, net profit was $ 1.51 per share, almost double the $ 0.76 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

SL Green was an active seller from April to June, selling 635-641 Sixth Avenue to Spear Street Capital for $ 325 million, and a 20% stake in the Sky Apartments at 605 West 42nd Street to Joe Moinian, as part of an agreement that valued the property. to over $ 850 million.

Hours before the afternoon earnings call, the company announced the sale of a 49% stake in the Daily News building at 220 East 42nd Street to South Korea Meritz Alternative Investment Management, as part of of an agreement that valued the property at $ 790 million.

A canceled deal to sell the Daily News building to Jacob Chetrit for $ 815 million last year was one of the first victims of the pandemic. SL Green retained a $ 35 million deposit and the parties settled their dispute in September.

We just decided that there was an advantage in the rental list that we wanted to continue to operate, SL Green chairman Andrew Mathias said on the call, explaining the decision not to sell the property.

The proceeds from those sales went to SL Greens’ long-standing $ 3.5 billion share buyback program. The company has repurchased or repurchased 4 million shares so far this year.

We only share repurchases with the proceeds from the sale of assets, said CFO Matthew DiLiberto. But we also took the opportunity to repay debt to keep debt levels in line with some asset sales.

During the call, executives at SL Green also highlighted several milestones they were looking forward to in Q3: the start of vertical construction at One Madison next month; the launch of the 185 Broadway residences marketing next week; the start of demolition work on a commercial and condo complex with Giorgio Armani at 760 Madison Avenue; and the opening of the One Vanderbilts Observation Deck in October.

With One Vanderbilt now nearly 90% leased and just getting a record $ 3 billion refi, the company’s attention is focused on filling the top floors of the office tower with asking rents at a record $ 322 per square foot, as The Real Accord announced on Wednesday.

Be very selective about how we complete the top of the building, said Steven Durels, executive vice president and chief leasing officer for the company. It may be a 2022 event, hopefully sooner, but we certainly haven’t planned for it sooner.