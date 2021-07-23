Biogen’s Aduhelm sales total $ 2 million in the second quarter





The drug maker Biogen reported Thursday that its controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm grossed $ 2 million in its first weeks of availability, the first income from a treatment that is expected to generate billions of dollars and strain the Medicares budget a few years from now. The company did not disclose the number of patients who received the drug, which is priced at $ 56,000 per year on average. Biogens chief executive Michel Vounatsos said on a call for results that much of the income came from stockpiles and that the release of the drugs had been a bit slower than the company expected. Several industry analysts have estimated based on revenue that less than 100 patients have been treated so far. The drug was expected to start modestly. Many insurers have yet to decide how to cover it. The sites of administration, usually memory clinics that see patients with cognitive problems, have been slowed down by the complexity of administering the drug, which must be administered as a monthly intravenous infusion. The federal agency that administers Medicare announced earlier this month that it would launch a month-long review to determine whether to standardize drug coverage across the country, a step that could restrict patients who receive it. Meanwhile, some Medicare Advantage plans, an alternative to traditional health insurance offered by private insurance companies, have already approved patients to receive the drug, the company said.

Biogen executives spent much of the call for the results Thursday defending Aduhelm and the process that led to its approval. The drug’s approval last month attracted close scrutiny, in large part because there is little evidence that it can help patients. Some large medical centers have decided not to offer it, and two congressional committees are investigating the approval of the drugs and their prices. Critics also questioned the close collaboration between Biogen and the Food and Drug Administration in the run-up to approval.

