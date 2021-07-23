After the blockbuster list, what should you do with Zomato stocks?





Zomato shares listed at a steep premium on Friday. The company’s market capitalization (market capitalization) has passed the Rs 1 trillion mark, surpassing some of the big players such as Tata Motors, Shree Cement, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Tata Consumer. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the share listed at a premium of 53 percent over its issue price of Rs 76 per share. On BSE, the share listed at Rs 115, a 51% jump from its issue price. READ HERE After a stellar start, analysts are advising short-term investors to turn a profit, while long-term investors, they suggest, should continue to hold the counter and accumulate if there is a downturn. “This is a successful opening for investors. Short-term participants, who have applied to the offer with the prospect of winning the listing, may make a profit. The stock is unlikely to yield. significant returns from here for quite some time now, ”said Jyoti Roy, DVP, Equity Strategist at Angel Broking said. At a fundamental level, analysts believe it will take several years for new age tech companies like Zomato to profit. Against this backdrop, they believe, short- and medium-term fundamentals look pessimistic, which may keep the stock under pressure for some time. “Now is a good time to record profits and gradually exit, starting today,” noted G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research. Zomato’s business for FY21 was affected due to the pandemic, but there has been a steady recovery. The gross value of food delivery (GOV) orders for FY21 was $ 1.3 billion compared to $ 1.5 billion for FY20, with year-over-year growth over the course of FY21. The pandemic resulted in a sharp increase in the average order value (AOV) as well as higher delivery costs in FY21, resulting in a positive contribution margin in FY21. That said, AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, expects the counter to provide some good trading opportunities. If the stock drops to levels of Rs 70-80, investors may consider buying. Current levels offer a good exit opportunity, he observed. Zomato’s IPO opened the doors for new era technology companies to tap into primary markets. After the food delivery giant, Paytm, PolicyBazaar and Mobikiwik are other names gearing up to hit the primary market. Based on global trends, analysts believe these companies can be good bets. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of their global peers, analysts say long-term investors, with a time horizon of more than 3 years, should stay with the company. “We shouldn’t be looking at valuations. At the current stage, they’re expensive. Instead, we have to wait for the release of quarterly figures. One of the main reasons that gives us the necessary confidence is that the company has shown improving margins. . Street hopes that they will profit from it over the next two to three years. And therefore, investors can accumulate if there is a correction today, but no interest for long-term investors to sell, “Vinod Nair, research manager at Geojit Financial Services mentioned.

