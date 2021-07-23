Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Business
RIL will announce first quarter results today. While Kotak estimates the Adjusted PAT will increase 24.7% year-on-year, Motilal Oswal puts it at 23.8%. Investors will be eager to see how headwinds linked to COVID have hurt retail and refining operations.
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|Change
|% variation
|Sbi
|428.90
|6.85
|1.62
|Indiabulls Hsg
|283.65
|8.45
|3.07
|Cafe Tata
|208.35
|9.35
|4.7
|ntpc
|118.50
|-0.70
|-0.59
