Xponential Fitness, Inc.Announces $ 120 Million Initial Public Offering Price





IRVINE, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Xponential Fitness, Inc., a curator of leading fitness brands, today announced the price of its initial public offering (IPO) of 10,000,000 Class A common shares at a public offering price of $ 12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 23, 2021 under the symbol “XPOF”. The closing of the offer is scheduled for July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Xponential Fitness has granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, less the subscription discount. BofA Securities, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as associate lead bookkeepers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, Citigroup and Piper Sandler are acting as bookkeepers for the offering. Baird and Raymond James act as co-managers of the offer. These securities are offered only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus, when available, can be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, e-mail: [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attn .: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Phone: (877) 821-7388, Email: [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2sd Floor, New York, NY 10014. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Xponential Fitness, Inc. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a curator of leading in-store fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission of making the fitness boutique accessible to all, the company has built and curated a diverse platform of nine fitness boutique brands spanning vertical industries including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness provides energetic, accessible and personalized training experiences led by highly trained instructors in studios in 48 US states and 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021. Xponential Fitness’s brand portfolio includes Club Pilates, the largest brand of Pilates in the country; CycleBar, the largest national indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering individual and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a concept of cardio and weight training on a treadmill; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full body workout. Forward-looking statements This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements, generally containing the words believe, estimate, project, expect or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to Xponential Fitness’s expectations regarding the commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the completion, timing and size of the public offering. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties associated with the completion of the public offer and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions associated with the public offer. In making these forward-looking statements, Xponential Fitness does not undertake to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos