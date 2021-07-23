What Are the Best Marketing Trends in 2021?

The landscape of the marketing industry changes with each passing year. Some trends die down, old strategies re-emerge from the ashes, and technology creates opportunities for innovation in advertising. To ensure that your marketing strategies remain effective as everything changes, you need to keep up to date with the latest developments. This brings us onto the topic of our article today – what are the best marketing strategies and trends of 2021? If you are hoping to generate more sales, accelerate your growth, or build a better online presence, then this is the article for you! Keep reading and find out more information.

1.) Direct Mail Marketing

Direct mail marketing is one of the oldest forms of marketing. It involves posting some promotional material through the letterbox. A few years ago, direct mail was considered to be an outdated marketing strategy. However, it has started to re-emerge, with more and more businesses realizing its potential. Email marketing is starting to fall out of favor, as customers report messages as spam or simply neglect to open your content. What’s more, direct mail marketing isn’t as popular as it used to be, so people’s letterboxes aren’t filled with promotions anymore – giving your mail a chance to stand out. Thanks to modern technology, businesses don’t need to worry about sending their promotions to vacant addresses anymore, either. There are now address verification systems that allow you to authenticate this information, so you don’t waste money sending mail where it doesn’t belong. Using Lob’s tool for address verification, you can make sure that you have sent the right person the right message at the right time, improving return on investment for direct mail marketing campaigns. Experiment with this strategy yourself and see what results in it could generate for your business.

2.) Influencer Marketing.

Influencer marketing is a relatively new phenomenon. Influencers themselves only properly emerged about 6 years ago, when social media really started to take off. For those who are not aware, influencer marketing is a strategy that involves businesses reaching out to respected individuals on social media who cover content related to their industry. Usually, influencers are asked to give an endorsement of the company’s a product/service to their audience. This helps to grow a brand’s outreach. Influencer marketing can also generate further sales for a business, as somebody who is trusted among their target audience has given their brand a thumbs up. Thanks to social media, it is easier than ever before for businesses to find influencers in their chosen niche and publicize their endorsement across media channels. From Instagram to TikTok, influencer marketing is everywhere nowadays. This strategy is proven to increase brand awareness in 2021.

3.) Automating Processes.

Every industry in the world has been impacted by the creation of automation. This includes the marketing sector. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, most agencies had to switch to remote working – impacting how they carried out their operations. As a result, marketers were forced to rely more on automation, making certain processes cheaper and easier. Now that we are returning to normal, it doesn’t appear automation will be going anywhere anytime soon. Advertisers have had their eyes opened up to the power of automation and how it can save time, money, and produce definitive results. If you haven’t already tried automating your operations, then now is the time to do so. Otherwise, you could be left in the dust of other, tech-savvier marketing agencies.

4.) Search Engine Optimization.

Search engine optimization (SEO for short) has been around for a couple of years now and continues to be one of the leading trends in the marketing industry. SEO is about improving your company’s ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs). In doing this, you can direct more high-quality traffic to your website. SEO is a form of content-based marketing, which means that customers are actively seeking out the products you are offering. As well as this, search engine optimization increases your online presence, builds trust, and improves your authority. Without SEO, your website will exist in a vacuum. Therefore, it’s pretty obvious why this marketing strategy is so effective and important. However, SEO can be quite difficult to nail. It requires a lot more specialist knowledge than any other advertising strategy. If you need some help getting to grips with the basics, then you can use an SEO plugin. These will teach you how to optimize each page on your website. To devise an effective SEO strategy, you may need to take a course or hire an agency.

5.) Link-Building Campaigns.

Following on from our paragraph on SEO, let’s move onto link-building campaigns. Link-building is a marketing technique that complements search engine optimization. It is predominately designed to increase the number of inbound links to a website, improving its ranking on the SERPs. Link-building is very difficult to carry out effectively. However, when you do get it just right, you reap a ton of rewards. This marketing strategy is highly relevant in 2021 for businesses that want to substantially improve their SEO. To carry out a link-building campaign, you will need to engage in digital PR. Send outreach emails to various organizations that are relevant to your business, asking them to integrate a link to your website within their content. For example, a holiday company could send an outreach email to a travel blogger asking them to put a link to their website in their next blog post.

6.) Content Marketing.

Consumers are a lot more cynical nowadays. After so many years of being bombarded with obvious marketing ploys, who can blame them? This is partly why content marketing has become such a big thing and will continue to grow in 2021. Content marketing isn’t straight-up, conspicuous advertising. It is genuinely designed to help the audience, instead of merely nabbing their money. That’s why you see a lot of companies producing e-books or self-help blogs. They help to build a better relationship with customers as your promotional materials are less self-serving and more about providing value to others. But that’s not the only reason why content marketing is so effective. It also helps to bring more leads to your business, especially when publicized online. Content marketing is normally used in tandem with link-building as well, improving a website’s authority for SERPs. If you haven’t already, devise a content marketing strategy for your business and see where it can take you.

7.) Instagram Reels and TikTok.

There seems to be a growing disdain for social media platforms like Facebook. Marketing on these networks might not be as effective as it once was. In addition to this, the way people consume content on the internet has massively shifted – mainly thanks to the popularity of TikTok and Instagram Reels. Customers prefer video content that is short, snappy, valuable, and humorous. If you are looking for a way to expand your current content marketing campaign, then creating a TikTok/Instagram video series could be the way to go. Contacting relevant influencers who operate on these platforms might also be a good idea, as they already have an in-built audience.

These are some of the best and biggest marketing trends in 2021. When devising your advertising strategies for this year, make sure to keep them in mind!