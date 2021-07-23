NEO Announces Public Market Debut of First-Ever G-Corp | Company





TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 23, 2021– NEO is delighted to announce that Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. (CGGV), a new growth acquisition company (G-Corp), launched today on the NEO Exchange, marking the very first G-Corp to be publicly traded. After closing an initial public offering of $ 15,000,000, CGGV now trades its Class A Restricted Voting Units under the symbol NEO: CGGV.UN. In April of this year, NEO announced a pilot program for G-Corp, a new IPO vehicle allowing companies with high growth potential to access capital and go public with significantly reduced risk compared to other stock exchange listing strategies. Designed by NEO to provide businesses with an innovative way to raise capital, G-Corp specifically addresses the needs of early stage businesses that aspire to be listed on a Tier 1 exchange and are typically not targeted by corporations. much larger special purpose acquisitions. (SPAC). The structure of G-Corp builds on the existing structure of NEO’s successful PSPC program and ensures a rigorous review process and investor protection to deliver quality transactions. We have identified a glaring gap in the capital markets for acquisition companies, and we have filled that gap with G-Corp. It is a real game changer for high quality growth companies, which are present in large numbers, and it makes investing in acquisition companies accessible to a much larger community of investors, explained Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. We worked closely with the Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp team. to make this first registration a reality. With a carefully defined acquisition strategy supported by a competent management team, CGGV is well positioned to succeed. We are excited to be a part of their journey in capital markets as they seek out a qualifying transaction to create lasting value for their shareholders. We congratulate NEO for expanding its offer to support a larger pool of entrepreneurs and growing businesses, commented Michael Shuh, Managing Director and Head of Structured Finance at Canaccord Genuity. This new listing vehicle increases the opportunities available to support the increased demand from companies with high growth potential to access public markets. Investors can trade in shares of CGGV.UN through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service brokers. The NEO Exchange is home to over 150 company and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates nearly 15% of all trading volume in Canada. Click here for a complete view of all NEO listed securities. About the NEO scholarship The NEO Exchange is a Tier 1 Canadian exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO prioritizes investors and offers trading access to all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEO lists companies and investment products looking for an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unlimited access to data of the market. Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn|Twitter|Instagram|Facebook About Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. Canaccord Genuity G Ventures Corp. is a new special purpose, growth-oriented acquisition company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of completing a Qualifying Transaction within a specified time frame. All rights reserved. Aequitas Innovations Inc., the parent company of Neo Exchange Inc., has pending applications to register Growth Acquisition Corporation and G-Corp as trademarks. Used under license by Neo Exchange Inc. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005338/en/ CONTACT: NEO Media contact: Joanne kearney E: [email protected] Phone. : 416.804.5949 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE SOURCE: NEO Exchange Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/23/2021 09:50 / DISC: 07/23/2021 09:51 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005338/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galvnews.com/news_ap/business/article_7bf034c7-a16b-5cc2-9856-4e22dcf50f3b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos