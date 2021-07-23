Lagarde tames his biggest ECB rebellion through compromise and attrition

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tamed the biggest rebellion of her tenure this week through compromise, persuasion, attrition – and a little German aid, said six sources with direct knowledge of the discussion.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses EU lawmakers during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, February 8, 2021. Olivier Matthys / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo / File Photo

When the dust settled, only two of 25 policymakers, the governors of the German and Belgian central banks, objected to the banks’ new guidance on interest rates, which essentially promise unchanged or lower rates in the second half of the year. the decade.

But this result masks deep divisions, the sources said.

Almost half of the Governing Council expressed various reservations or objections to the banks’ initial policy proposal, which referred more to exceeding the inflation target, several sources said. It took two rounds of drafting during the meeting to rally most of the dissenters.

The first proposal would still have obtained a majority, but hardly, said one of the sources. It is far from being a consensus.

This was an unusual situation for policy makers. The proposals of the ECB’s board are rarely changed during policy meetings and most decisions are supported either by consensus or by an overwhelming majority. In addition, the guidelines had been discussed by policymakers several weeks earlier, so some changes had already been made before Thursday.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

The biggest disagreement among policymakers in recent memory occurred in September 2019 when a third of the Governing Council objected to then-ECB chief Mario Draghis’ proposal for further purchases of ‘obligations, just a few months before he passed the baton to Lagarde.

It’s not about the magnitude of September 2019, of course, but it’s a signal that the discussion of bond buying later this year will be very, very difficult, another source said.

GERMANS

The sources added that Lagarde wowed several people by making changes to the text and several of them praised Lagarde’s political skill in garnering broad support in the end.

A reference to increasing inflation to at least 2% has been dropped to allay concerns that the ECB is deliberately aiming to exceed its target, a particular concern for inflation-wary Germans.

Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s board, a powerful German voice on the Governing Council, was among the early skeptics, but agreed to back the proposal after the second drafting round, saying she could accept the changes , three of the sources said.

This seemed to convince several holdouts to join the majority and drop their objections, the sources added.

The Germans have long viewed the ECB’s policy as super easy with deep skepticism, and several German policymakers have resigned in protest against the two-decade history of central banks, a continuing headache for ECB presidents.

Indeed, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann was one of the two holdouts on Thursday, so the two Germans split their vote.

Other dissidents were convinced when they agreed that the new focus would focus specifically on interest rates and that there would be no new reference to the ECB’s plans for asset purchases, a discussion likely to take place in the fall.

Credibility was also an issue here. If you keep saying no to draft after draft people won’t take you seriously so I think a few people gave in, one of the sources said.

Still, the sources said Thursday’s difficult discussion portends tense meetings in the fall, when policymakers must decide whether to end emergency measures and step up other support programs.

Peace can also be transitory as Lagarde always used the phrase of at least 2% in his press conference and took a decidedly more conciliatory tone than that expressed by the Board of Governors, annoying several policymakers, the sources added. .

I think Lagarde did well, a fourth source said. The divisions at the end of Draghis’ tenure were larger and she handled them better.