Domino’s Pizza

AFP via Getty Images



In conventional terms, Dominos Pizza is a winner. His CEO Rich Allison was on CNBCs Mad Money yesterday, touting Dominos’ strong post-pandemic financial performance, nearly 2,000% growth in market capitalization over 10 years, and successful digital transformation. Dominos defeated his longtime rival, Dad johns, to become the dominant pizzeria in the world. Its stock has outperformed even Apple and Amazon over 7 years. But in the digital age, the challenge for Dominos to become a lasting success is only just beginning.

I learned why in my conversation with business analyst Ray Wang, author of the enlightening new book, Everyone wants to rule the world (HarperCollins, July 2021). Wang explained that in the digital age, Dominos’ real long-term competitor isn’t Papa Johns: his Door dashboard, which already has a market capitalization three times that of Dominos, as shown in Figure 1. Wang predicts that by 2050, the global market will include around 50 giant duopolies. In each market, there will only be two dominant digital giants. 90% of the current Fortune 500 will be gone. Domino’s odds of being one of the long-term winners will depend more on the data than the pizza.

Figure 1: Market capitalization: DoorDash, Domino’s Pizza and Papa Johns

Stephen denning



The Dominos Pizza case

Steve denning: Can you tell me why Dominos’ long term future depends more on data than pizza?

Ray Wang |: It’s frightening. Domino’s Pizza is the poster child of digital transformation. You can order pizza however you like. You can order on Alexa. Their logistics and back-end capabilities are incredible. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are here. If you order pizza on a Friday at 5pm, Dominos knows, two weeks later to remind you, maybe you want to order pizza?

So you ordered a pizza. Awesome! Dominos follows the pizza from the moment it is ordered. It goes in the oven. He sends you a message: it’s in five minutes! It’s a minute away! Are you ready to eat? And you’ve already paid for it online. You can take a picture of the pizza, pass it through an AI bar and it will tell you how good the franchisee is. It’s incredible. It is one of the few companies to have won the battle for digital transformation.

Steve: So what is the problem?

Ray: Think about how often people order from food delivery apps, not just Dominos. You may want Thai food delivered from your favorite local restaurant. Or Italian, or maybe a Polish specialty? Or something German? Maybe French? Everything is delivered. The long-term winner will be the company that can offer all of these specialties, not just one.

And in the midst of the pandemic, food delivery apps like by Dash, has started to take the essential steps to become the dominant digital giant in the food industry, in particular, disintermediated control of accounts receivable. Small businesses have voluntarily given their customer data to these food delivery apps, saying: Take our customers: just order from here! And then these delivery app companies took the payment information. They started to track the data. They could figure out from your zip code if you are in an upscale or low end area. And they started to understand the data. And over time, instead of working with hundreds or even thousands of customers that a small restaurateur might have, they start to have millions of customers. And so they disintermediated the control of accounts receivable. They were fighting for the supremacy of data. They built the biggest network possible. They basically took clients from small businesses. They were competing over data. They use this information to improve their products, improve their offers.

Now, they can continue to do digital monetization through ads, search products, services, memberships, and subscriptions. They can think long term to win in these markets.

And the challenge for a company like Domino’s is now difficult. Because what are they doing? Are they going ahead with these delivery apps and offering more products? It will be difficult because the categories are already taken and Dominos does not have culinary expertise in all of these categories.

So if I was to recommend Domino’s, I would suggest offering, Delivered by Domino’s! and enable small businesses across the country to use Dominos’ digital infrastructure and digital technology to join Dominos in creating a separate joint venture, in which they could participate and help local businesses succeed and grow. create partnerships with payment organizations and improve that capacity the way.

We’ll see if they have the vision, the will, the talent and the courage to persuade their board of directors and shareholders to view Dominos as a potential digital giant in the long run.

Create a data-driven digital network

Stéphane: And so they would need to launch a digital data network indeed, a food delivery ecosystem?

Ray: Yes, it would be a data-driven digital network, Dominos already has the platform. Now they can authorize that at other restaurants.

Steve: What does that imply?

Ray: To accomplish this type of transformation, a business must begin to change the mindset of the organization, taking the following steps:

It’s about changing the life cycle of the organization and finding a catalyst, a catalyst for turnaround; sometimes an owner-operator or a larger investment comes into play.

They have to attract the right talent.

It means leveraging new technology to change the way deals are delivered.

It can mean changing the markets. Instead of thinking about geographic markets or verticals, a company might need to think about where its data value chains are and what their role is and how they want to capture that data up and down in that chain. valuable.

It can mean invigorating or eliminating shareholders who don’t understand what a long-term mindset looks like. He may also need board training,

This means building partnerships and ecosystems capable of competing with Agile giants who invest ten times what a company does in capital expenditures. Some companies are making this change.

Steve: Are the C-suites up to the task?

Ray: Even if they are, the boards are often not. And this is where much of the challenge occurs.

Steve: Why is that?

Ray: The boards often do not want to tip the boat. The average independent director sits on three or four boards. Their mission is to make sure shareholders get what they want. But the main challenge does not lie with independent directors. It’s really in the 40-50% of companies that have a similar ownership structure, whether it’s investor groups, pension funds, or sovereign wealth funds. These groups have a lot more influence than people realize. It is a concentration of control.

