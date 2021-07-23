Pre-release inventory: welcome to the never-ending shortage of chips





“As I expect the shortages to hit bottom in the second half [of the year], it will take another one to two years before the industry is able to fully catch up with demand, ”CEO Patrick Gelsinger told analysts on Thursday.

Ouch. This is terrible news for automakers, many of whom have been forced to close their factories this year because they cannot get enough chips, limiting the supply of new vehicles at a time when car prices are falling. opportunity is skyrocketing.

General Motors DG See here:will stop manufacturing most of its full-size pickup trucks for a week from Monday. It stops production at a factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which makes the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, and cuts production at a second factory that produces heavy models.

Large pickups and SUVs are the best-selling and most profitable vehicles of American automakers. General Motors and other companies have tried to keep manufacturing them, shifting their supply of available chips away from less popular vehicles.

“These most recent programming adjustments are due to temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints in international markets facing restrictions related to Covid-19,” General Motors said. “We expect this to be a problem in the short term.” Not so fast: While General Motors’ supply problems may ease in the coming weeks, the industry must remain vigilant. Intel and other chipmakers are struggling to expand their production capacity, but new factories can take years to start up. Daimler I go , which owns Mercedes-Benz, said Wednesday that it expects the chip tightening to persist until 2022, hampering sales. “The company assumes that the global semiconductor component supply shortage will also affect business in the second half of the year,” he warned investors. “The company also recognizes that visibility on how the supply situation will actually develop is currently low.” Next step: Smartphones could be the next industry to be crushed, according to Iris Pang, chief economist of ING Greater China. “Taiwanese semiconductor companies are adapting chip manufacturing for automobiles, so the chip shortage is expected to be resolved for automobiles in a few weeks, but the chip shortage problem of other electronic devices persists,” Pang said. to Reuters Global Markets Forum this week. India gets its first unicorn IPO India’s first billion dollar tech startup to go public on Friday got off to a good start, reports my CNN Business colleague Diksha Madhok. Actions in Zomato gained about 65% on their first day of listing on the Mumbai Stock Exchange, giving the food delivery company a market value of around $ 13 billion. The listing comes just over a week after the company launched its IPO to raise $ 1.3 billion. “India is a tough market to operate in, but if you are building to be successful in India, you are already exceptional,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal wrote in a blog post on Friday. “We are going to focus relentlessly on 10 years and beyond, and we are not going to change our course for short-term profits at the expense of the long-term success of the business.” As Indian stock markets have traded near all-time highs, Zomato’s listing has been a big test of investor appetite for loss-making tech startups. Zomato reported revenue of 19.93 billion rupees ($ 266 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and a loss of 8.16 billion rupees ($ 109 million). The country has a ton of so-called unicorn tech startups valued at over $ 1 billion, but none of them have ever been made public in India or overseas before. Analysts had previously expressed concern that startups, many of which have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from private investors at extremely high valuations, were to start posting consistent profits. “The huge response to our IPO gives us confidence that the world is full of investors who appreciate the scale of the investments we make and who have a long-term view of our business,” Goyal wrote. Vaccines = economic recovery? For the vaccinated, it is tempting to think that the pandemic is under control. But this is not the case. In most countries of the world, economic recovery still depends on sending more fire to more weapons, and it is not happening fast enough. Meanwhile, the Delta variant continues to spread, including among fully vaccinated people. See here: IHS Markit lowered its global growth forecast for 2021 by 0.2 percentage point to 5.8%. “In 2021 and 2022, economic growth will be linked to progress in vaccination against COVID-19. Countries with low vaccination rates face increased risks of the Delta variant of the virus, adding to the urgency of scaling up international vaccination campaigns, ”said Sara Johnson, executive director of the global economy at IHS Markit. Warning, warning: July PMI data provided by IHS Markit showed that Britain’s economic recovery has slowed significantly, as the Delta variant caused a sharp increase in the number of cases and forced a large number of workers to stay at their home. And this despite one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. “Those reporting a drop in production mainly commented on severe shortages of raw materials and the impact of the COVID-19 isolation on staff availability,” IHS said in its report. next American Express AXP Honeywell SHE Kimberly clark KMB NextEra Energy NO Schlumberger SLB Gains ofandcame out before the opening bell. Coming next week: What does the Federal Reserve think about the threat posed by the Delta variant? The central bank gives its next policy update on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/23/investing/premarket-stocks-trading/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos