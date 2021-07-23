Business
Kin Insurance to go public, expand nationwide, with the goal of saving homeowners time and money
Kin Insurance this week announced his intention to go public and grow across the United States, stepping up efforts to make home insurance more convenient and affordable by removing the agent.
Parents insurance, based in Chicago, was co-founded five years ago by University of Chicago alumnus Sean Harper, AB03, MBA09, and is supported by the UChicago Startup Investment Program, an initiative in which the university co -invest alongside established venture capital funds in startups led by UCicago professors. , staff, students and alumni.
The program has invested $ 2.5 million in Kin over three funding rounds, starting in 2019.
Within the University of Chicago’s startup investment program, we are particularly proud of Kin Insurances’ IPO, said Christine Karslake, Managing Director of Polsky Science Ventures at the University of Chicago. They have such an innovative insurance platform that resonates so well with homeowners and offers them great value.
Kin, founded in 2016, plans to go public through a merger with Omnichannel Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. SPACs, which are created for the sole purpose of raising capital through an initial public offering to acquire another company, have become an increasingly popular route to an IPO.
The combined company, which will be listed as KI on the New York Stock Exchange, is expected to have an enterprise value of $ 1.03 billion. The deal will leave Kin $ 242 million in cash to fund its growth.
Kin also announced this week plans to expand nationwide by acquiring an inactive insurance company that has licenses in 43 states. Kin currently only operates in Florida, Louisiana, and California, priority locations because they are prone to weather events that have driven up the cost of home insurance.
The company declined to say which states it would enter next, but said it was strategically focusing on those most at risk from the impact of climate change.
“This step unlocks and amplifies the full potential of Kins and accelerates the growth we have planned for the past five years,” Harper said in comments sent via email. “Between Kin and Omnichannel, we have the experience and resources we need to quickly build our team, expand into new markets and reach more owners than ever before. “
Kin, which has raised $ 159.3 million to date, currently has 308 employees and has 35,600 owners among its clients. It plans to triple its written premiums this year and reach $ 400 million in written premiums by 2023.
Kin is taking on the $ 100 billion home insurance industry with proprietary technology that allows customers to insure their homes and make policy changes online. It uses thousands of data points on each property to provide accurate pricing and risk assessment, avoiding the need for insurance agents, allowing it to offer lower premiums without sacrificing margins. On average, customers save $ 500, the company said.
The startup has attracted big investors, including NBA star Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and four-time golf champion Rory McIlroy, both of whom competed in Kins’ recent $ 80 million C Series.
Serial entrepreneur Matt Higgins, head of omnichannel acquisition and former Shark Tank judge, said Kinshasa’s direct-selling model gives him the opportunity to reinvent the change-resistant home insurance market. The Omni team has expertise in acquiring clients that will aid expansion.
The Omni team is already working hard to help grow the Kins brand presence, expand Kins acquisition channels and integrate the most advanced acquisition tactics, Higgins said in a statement. press announcing the IPO.
The pandemic has compressed years of e-commerce adoption and disrupted industries overnight, Higgins added. Now the future belongs to frictionless commerce, and the home insurance industry is lagging behind. We believe Kin is well positioned to capitalize on this unmet demand for years to come.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. It includes commitments for an $ 80 million private equity investment, or PIPE, at $ 10 per share, led by existing investors HSCM Bermuda and Senator Investment Group with the involvement of Gillson Capital, Park West Asset Management and other institutional investors.
New strategic investors include Joe Plumeri, former chairman and CEO of Willis Group Holdings; Stephen Ross, Jeff Blau and Bruce Beal of Related Companies, a large private real estate company; and Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia.
Kins’ existing shareholders will bring all of their equity into the combined company and are expected to own approximately 75%. PIPE investors will own 6% and Omnis shareholders will own 16%.
Kin is one of 11 companies that received a total of $ 10.6 million investment from the UChicago startup investment program, which was launched in 2016 with $ 25 million set aside from the endowment of universities to invest in the first rounds of funding.
The startup investment program helps entrepreneurs build visionary businesses, said Joanna Rupp, assistant vice president and general manager of the university’s endowment private equity portfolio. We are excited to see what Sean and the team have built and congratulate Kin on his success.
Article by Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, Associate Director of Media Relations and External Communications at the Polsky Center. Alexia was previously an economics reporter for the Chicago Tribune. Contact Alexia by email or on Twitter @alexiaer
