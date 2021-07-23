Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Against NJ’s Anti-BDS Law, Israeli Leaders

WOODLAND PARK, NJ Israeli leaders call on states including New Jersey to sanction Ben & Jerrys and its Englewood Cliffs-based parent company after the ice cream maker announced this week that it no longer doing business in the occupied Palestinian territory.

the July 19 statement on theThe Ben & Jerrys website has sparked a nationwide debate over a growing boycott movement and the laws New Jersey and 34 other states have passed to push back. The laws call for relinquishing and restricting doing business with companies or individuals who support any boycott of Israel and its West Bank settlements.

New Jersey Law, adopted five years ago, requires the statepension funds pull out of pro-boycott companies.

The Investment Division is aware of the situation and is working to determine whether steps need to be taken to ensure continued compliance with the state’s anti-BDS law, ”Jennifer Sciortino, director of communications for the state, said on Friday. State Treasury, in an email.

Governor Phil Murphy “was disappointed with Ben and Jerrys’ decision, press secretary Alyana Alfaro Post said in a separate statement on Thursday. The governor believes that we must continue to work towards the common goal of peace and peace. mutual respect.

The law puts New Jersey in a bind. Lawmakers passed it with near unanimous support in 2016, but the consequences could now be felt by one of the state’s big employers. Unilever plc, the British conglomerate that owns Ben & Jerry’s,manages its operations in the United States from a 321,000 square foot campus at Englewood Cliffs where it employs 1,600 people.