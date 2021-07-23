SPAC mergers in SEC’s sights? Recent Law Enforcement Activity Highlights Increased Risk of PSPC Merger | Akerman LLP

The past few weeks have seen a turn of events for companies involved in Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) vehicles. First, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced civil administrative charges against a PSPC, the sponsor of PSPC, and the CEO of PSPC, as well as the proposed merger target and the former CEO of the target. Second, the SEC and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are investigating Lordstown Motors Corp. and the merger of SPAC with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Third, hedge fund billionaire William Ackman has abandoned his plan to use his SPAC to invest in Universal Music Group due to the SEC. concerns. These events follow on from PSPCs which raised billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021.

In Momentus, Inc. et al.

The SEC has laid charges against: the PSPC, Stable Road Acquisition Company; the sponsor of the PSPC, SRC-NI; its CEO, Brian Kabot; the merger target proposed by PSPC, Momentus Inc .; and Momentus founder and former CEO Mikhail Kokorich. (available here ). All parties except Kokorich have settled the charges. The crux of the SEC’s allegations are statements made to investors that Momentus had “successfully tested” its propulsion technology in space when, in fact, Momentus’ only space test had failed. achieve its primary mission objectives or demonstrate the commercial viability of the technology. The SEC also alleges that Momentus and Kokorich misrepresented the extent to which national security concerns involving Kokorich undermined Momentus’ ability to obtain government licenses essential to its operations. The order states that these false statements and omissions were adopted by Stable Road and incorporated into multiple public documents, including the November 2020 Stable Road registration statement filed on Form S-4 and related amendments as well as slide presentations given to potential investors as part of the business combination. Further, the SEC alleges that Stable Road conducted inadequate due diligence with respect to Momentus’ technology and the undisclosed national security concerns involving Kokorich, despite bragging about the “extensive due diligence” it undertook.

The SEC charged Momentus and Kokorich with violating section 17 (a) of the Securities Act of 1933, section 10 (b) of the Exchange Act of 1934 and rule 10b-5 enacted under it. ci, for making false statements and conscious or reckless omissions of material fact regarding its propulsion technology and Kokorich’s status as a threat to national security – scientist-based offenses. The SEC order also found that Stable Road had violated certain negligent anti-fraud provisions of federal securities laws, section 14 (a) of the Exchange Act of 1934 and rule 14a-9 enacted in under it, as well as certain disclosure and proxy provisions (namely Section 17 (a) (3) of the Securities Act of 1933) by repeating misleading statements in public documents associated with its proposed merger with Momentus. The order also found that the sponsor of PSPC and its CEO had caused violations of Section 17 (a) (3) of Stable Road.

The SEC has ordered Momentus, SPAC, sponsor of SPAC and CEO of PSPC to cease and desist from any violation of securities laws and regulations. The SEC also ordered, among other things: PSPC to pay a civil fine of $ 1 million; the sponsor of the SPAC to renounce its rights to 250,000 founders’ shares; the CEO of PSPC to pay a civil fine of $ 40,000; and Momentus to pay a penalty of $ 7,000,000. The SEC further instructed Momentus, within 60 days of the completion of its planned merger, to create an independent committee within its board of directors to institute controls related to public disclosures to investors and to retain the services of ” an external consultant to review, implement and / or propose ethics or compliance programs.

Key points to remember

The SEC enforcement action is a reminder that a PSPC business combination is similar to a traditional IPO in terms of potential liability for misrepresentation.

The SEC suggested that SPACs and their sponsors have a gatekeeper role in conducting adequate due diligence to ensure accurate disclosures in light of their significant financial interests in the transaction.

The SEC’s scrutiny of SPACs will continue. This is especially true given President Gensler’s personal interest, as evidenced by his statement in the app’s press release. (see below)

Lordstown Motor, Corp.

On July 16, 2021, Lordstown confirmed reports that the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan was investigating alleged false statements and omissions made to investors by Lordstown, including the SPAC deal with DiamondPeak Holdings Corporation. This is a continuation of the problems that plagued Lordstown as a result of the PSPC deal.

A March 12, 2021 report from a short seller led to the creation of a special committee of its board of directors to investigate the short seller’s allegations. The special committee of independent directors concluded that while many of the allegations were false and misleading, there were issues regarding the accuracy of some statements regarding the company’s pre-orders. In May, shortly after the SEC’s April 12, 2021 statement discussing the accounting implications of certain common terms in warrants issued by PSPCs, Lordstown announced a restatement. Shortly thereafter, the CEO and CFO of the Company resigned.

The company had previously confirmed that it was under investigation by the SEC. The company has revealed in securities files that it has received two subpoenas from the SEC for production of documents and information, including relating to the DiamondPeak and Lordstown merger and vehicle preorders.

Ackman abandons the PSPC plan

On July 19, 2021, Ackman announced that it was abandoning its plan to use its SPAC to invest in Universal Music Group. Ackman noted that he was abandoning his plans due to concerns raised by the SEC regarding the structure of the transaction. Ackman said, “The SEC has raised a deal killer. They said that in their opinion the transaction did not follow New York Stock Exchange SPAC rules and that it meant what I would call a dagger in the heart of the transaction. In a July 19, 2021 letter to shareholders explaining the decision to pull out of the investment in Universal, Ackman reiterated that the move was “prompted by issues raised by the SEC with several elements of the proposed transaction – in particular , if the structure of our [initial business combination] qualified under NYSE rules. One of the takeaways from deal failure is that creative PSPC deals must meet legal requirements as defined by the SEC.

Conclusion

The takeaway from the very different issues raised in the three cases is that regulators are looking at PSPC transactions with more scrutiny. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler took a personal interest in the case, as evidenced by his commenting on Momentus’ enforcement action. Rarely does the president appear in press releases on enforcement actions. President Gensler said, “This case illustrates the risks inherent in PSPC transactions, as those who are likely to derive significant benefits from a PSPC merger may exercise inadequate due diligence and mislead investors … [The SEC’s Actions] prevent wrongdoers from profiting at the expense of investors and help better align the incentives of parties to a PSPC transaction with those of investors who rely on truthful information to make investment decisions. https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2021-124 (emphasis added).

Finally, it remains to be seen whether the evolutions of these three transactions linked to the PSPC are anomalies that have arisen at a near time or if it is the beginning of a trend.