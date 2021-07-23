ECB policymakers don’t expect to comment on September bond purchases – sources





FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers do not expect to decide the future of their emergency bond buying program in September, as there will still be uncertainties over the path of the market. pandemic at this point, three sources told Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is pictured outside the former headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany April 9, 2019. The photo is taken at a slow shutter speed while zooming in. REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach / File Photo The ECB at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday raised the bar for what would be its first interest rate hike in more than a decade, but has not made a decision on when to end the program. € 1.85 trillion ($ 2.18 trillion) pandemic emergency purchase (PEPP) – arguably a more sensitive topic for investors. The sources, who are part of or close to the ECB’s Governing Council, told Reuters after the meeting that a decision on the PEPP, which many analysts had slated for September, was not considered likely during the meeting. the next central bank policy meeting, although discussions on the matter were to start then. ECB President Christine Lagarde has said there is growing uncertainty about the Delta variant of the coronavirus. A clear picture of how its spread will affect the eurozone economy is unlikely before the September 8-9 ECB meeting, with infections just starting to increase in the region, the sources said. That meant a decision in October, or even December, was more likely, they added, after schools reopened in the fall, when respiratory illnesses tend to spread faster. Policymakers are particularly keen to avoid ending the PEPP only to have to relaunch it weeks later in the face of possible virus restrictions and market tensions, they said. Some policymakers also believe there isn’t enough time to complete a much-needed in-depth analysis over the summer vacation, the sources said, while others are feeling signs of decision fatigue after completing a review. of the ECB’s 18-month strategy in early July and change the forecast for interest rates this week. An ECB spokesperson declined to comment. Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch told Reuters on Friday content was more important than timing, while his French colleague François Villeroy de Galhau said policymakers would discuss bond purchases in the fall. . COMPLEX The decision promises to be complex. The ECB has said it will stop the PEPP, an emergency program that gives it the power to buy bonds when and where it sees the need, once the crisis phase of the pandemic is over and not until March 2022 . But a prospect of moderate inflation, which is seen below the ECB’s 2% target until 2023, means bond purchases will likely be needed long after that date. Purchases could be channeled through the ECB’s regular asset purchase program, which, unlike the PEPP, operates at a predetermined pace and according to national quotas. But some policymakers in indebted countries, such as Italian board member Fabio Panetta, have called for preserving some of the flexibility of PEPPs once the current crisis is over. The proposal is unlikely to end up across the Alps, with Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and German ECB board member Isabel Schnabel saying the ECB should revert to more conventional tools after the pandemic. ($ 1 = 0.8501 euros) Additional reports by Frank Siebelt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

