Britain’s Ultra may recommend Cobham’s $ 3.6 billion takeover bid to investors





Supply exceeds a previous Cobham offer in June

Ultra-popular offer to shareholders

Agreement may be subject to UK scrutiny for safety concerns

Buyout would help Cobham tap the maritime defense market July 23 (Reuters) – Defense group Cobham Ltd has made a $ 3.6 billion offer to buy British rival Ultra Electronics (ULE.L), Ultra reported on Friday, adding that it was considering recommending the offer to shareholders. Shares of London-listed Ultra, whose main clients include the UK and US governments, climbed 34% to a record high of 33.18 pounds, below Cobham’s offer price of 35 pounds per share plus a dividend of 16.2 pence per share. to share. The offer, the latest in a wave of private stakes in UK companies driven by cheap valuations due in part to the pandemic and Brexit, is higher than a £ 28 a share offer made by Cobham in June. Cobham, based in Dorset, England and founded in 1934, is known for its pioneering air-refueling technology. It was bought last year by Boston-based private equity firm Advent International, and its U.S. ownership could mean the deal raises national security concerns in Britain. The two companies have respective technologies used in the US F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoon jets. Ultra, which rejected Cobham’s offer in June, said it plans to recommend the latest proposal to shareholders subject to the agreement of various conditions, while Cobham said in an emailed statement that he welcomed this announcement. A purchase of Ultra would help Cobham tap into the maritime defense market, where Ultra sells sensors, torpedoes and radar systems, primarily to Western customers. The company also manufactures a range of defense communications equipment and forensic software. Cobham, which manufactures devices used in electronic warfare and missiles, said it had “offered assurances that appropriate national security commitments will be offered to the British government”, without elaborating. While national security concerns may arise, there are already other US-owned British defense firms, Peel Hunt analyst Henry Carver said. “I don’t think it will be a sticking point,” Carver said, noting the strong defense relationship between the two countries. “This is an offer that shareholders cannot ignore (…) we believe it is likely that a deal will be reached,” he said. Cobham said in June that he hoped to create a “world champion in defense electronics” by purchasing Ultra, as they provide complementary offerings to the US, UK and other defense allies. JP Morgan Cazenove is Ultra’s financial advisor on the offering. Report by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shailesh Kuber and Susan Fenton Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

