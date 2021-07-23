GM Recalls US Electric Vehicles Again Due to Fire Threat



new York

CNN Affairs

–

GM is once again recalling nearly 70,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of the battery catching fire when the car is parked.

The company has no solution to the problem with at least nine nationwide fires since early 2020. The new solution will likely involve replacing battery modules or maybe the whole battery, GM spokesman Dan Flores said.

GM and federal safety regulators are providing steps Bolt owners should take before their cars can be repaired. These include not parking it in a garage or next to another structure such as a house or other building due to the risk of a fire spreading. All of the fires occurred while the cars were parked, and two injuries were reported.

Although the number of cars is relatively small for a recall, GM’s action is important given how critical the Bolt is to its efforts to move from gasoline cars and trucks to a fully electric future.

The Bolt is the only EV that GM currently sells in North America, although it has other EVs it sells elsewhere, including China. Bolt sales in the US grew rapidly, growing 142% to 20,000 in the first six months of this year compared to the first half of 2020. The 2020 and 2021 Bolt model years have a newer battery type than those that caught fire. .

This latest fire risk comes just as GM tries to expand its electric vehicle business.

Over the next four years, GM plans to invest $ 35 billion to unveil 30 different electric vehicles, including 20 for the US market alone. The company said he plans to sell 1 million electric vehicles per year by 2025 and has set a target to sell only emission-free vehicles by 2035.

New versions of the Bolt, Bolt EV and Bolt EUV debuted earlier this year. The GMC Hummer EV pickup is expected to go on sale later this year, and the Cadillac Lyriq, the luxury brand’s first electric vehicle, is expected to hit dealerships late next year.

GM first announced a recall of the affected bolts in November 2020 but, then and now, said it was unsure how to fix the issue. In May, it announced a software repair, but there were two fires involving vehicles that got this hotfix, which triggered the latest recall.

Batteries are the most expensive component of an electric vehicle, and replacing them could turn out to be very expensive. Hyundai recalled 82,000 electric cars around the world earlier this year to replace their batteries after 15 reports of fires involving vehicles, at a cost of about $ 11,000 per vehicle.

Other actions Chevy Bolt owners can take to reduce the risk of fire until a new fix is ​​decided is to keep it below an estimated remaining 70 mile range where possible. . Owners should also set their vehicle to the 90% state-of-charge limit, either using Hilltop Reserve mode for the 2017 and 2018 model years, or the Target Charge Level mode for the 2019 model year.

Or they can take their vehicle to a dealership to make this change before the replacement job.

All nine fires occurred in the United States, where there are nearly 51,000 recalled bolts. While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there had been two fires in vehicles equipped with the software patch, Flores said the automaker could not confirm that the second of those two fires was due to the same problem with drums. (The flatbed truck containing the burnt out car was stolen from a lot in New Jersey before it could be inspected.)

Some EVs other than the Bolt and Hyundai EVs have experienced significant fire issues, including earlier Tesla models. Petrol cars are at fire hazard also, although this usually happens during an accident when the fuel catches fire, and not when the car is parked and out of sight of the owners.