Business
GM Recalls US Electric Vehicles Again Due to Fire Threat
new York
CNN Affairs
–
GM is once again recalling nearly 70,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of the battery catching fire when the car is parked.
The company has no solution to the problem with at least nine nationwide fires since early 2020. The new solution will likely involve replacing battery modules or maybe the whole battery, GM spokesman Dan Flores said.
GM and federal safety regulators are providing steps Bolt owners should take before their cars can be repaired. These include not parking it in a garage or next to another structure such as a house or other building due to the risk of a fire spreading. All of the fires occurred while the cars were parked, and two injuries were reported.
Although the number of cars is relatively small for a recall, GM’s action is important given how critical the Bolt is to its efforts to move from gasoline cars and trucks to a fully electric future.
The Bolt is the only EV that GM currently sells in North America, although it has other EVs it sells elsewhere, including China. Bolt sales in the US grew rapidly, growing 142% to 20,000 in the first six months of this year compared to the first half of 2020. The 2020 and 2021 Bolt model years have a newer battery type than those that caught fire. .
This latest fire risk comes just as GM tries to expand its electric vehicle business.
Over the next four years, GM plans to invest $ 35 billion to unveil 30 different electric vehicles, including 20 for the US market alone. The company said he plans to sell 1 million electric vehicles per year by 2025 and has set a target to sell only emission-free vehicles by 2035.
New versions of the Bolt, Bolt EV and Bolt EUV debuted earlier this year. The GMC Hummer EV pickup is expected to go on sale later this year, and the Cadillac Lyriq, the luxury brand’s first electric vehicle, is expected to hit dealerships late next year.
GM first announced a recall of the affected bolts in November 2020 but, then and now, said it was unsure how to fix the issue. In May, it announced a software repair, but there were two fires involving vehicles that got this hotfix, which triggered the latest recall.
Batteries are the most expensive component of an electric vehicle, and replacing them could turn out to be very expensive. Hyundai recalled 82,000 electric cars around the world earlier this year to replace their batteries after 15 reports of fires involving vehicles, at a cost of about $ 11,000 per vehicle.
Other actions Chevy Bolt owners can take to reduce the risk of fire until a new fix is decided is to keep it below an estimated remaining 70 mile range where possible. . Owners should also set their vehicle to the 90% state-of-charge limit, either using Hilltop Reserve mode for the 2017 and 2018 model years, or the Target Charge Level mode for the 2019 model year.
Or they can take their vehicle to a dealership to make this change before the replacement job.
All nine fires occurred in the United States, where there are nearly 51,000 recalled bolts. While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there had been two fires in vehicles equipped with the software patch, Flores said the automaker could not confirm that the second of those two fires was due to the same problem with drums. (The flatbed truck containing the burnt out car was stolen from a lot in New Jersey before it could be inspected.)
Some EVs other than the Bolt and Hyundai EVs have experienced significant fire issues, including earlier Tesla models. Petrol cars are at fire hazard also, although this usually happens during an accident when the fuel catches fire, and not when the car is parked and out of sight of the owners.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/23/business/gm-bolt-recall-fire-threat/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]