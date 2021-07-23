Why hundreds of Frito-Lay workers went on strike





In recent years, however, employees and union members alike claim that the facility where Doritos, Cheetos and Tostitos are made has become another toxic work environment

Members of the local 218 bakery, confectionery, tobacco workers and grain millers union called on the snack food company to offer better working conditions and better wages. Among their grievances are so-called “suicide shifts,” in which employees work a full eight-hour day plus four overtime with little turn-around time before the next shift.

“Workers don’t have enough time to see their families, do housework, run errands or even get a good night’s sleep,” international union president Anthony Shelton said in a statement. July 12 statement . “This strike aims to ensure that workers have a voice in their future and take a stand for their families.”

Frito-Lay, which is owned by PepsiCo, said in a press release that the long hours allegations were “grossly exaggerated”. He also pointed to a contract offer he made before the strike that would cap overtime limits at 60 hours and end what he called “seeze shifts”. Corrina Christensen, communications director of the main bakery, confectionery, tobacco and millers union told CNN on Thursday that negotiations were over and he would not comment until a members vote. Frito-Lay did not respond to CNN’s requests for specific comment, instead highlighting public statements released this week. Workers feel “pushed to the limit” As the country continues to recover from the pandemic, PepsiCo recently quarterly results published which topped Wall Street estimates – Frito-Lay North America saw its organic revenue increase by 6%. Workers at the Topeka factory, however, feel exhausted. Union leaders said in a podcast interview last week they had asked management for years to address staff shortages that had resulted in forced overtime and long shifts, but the issues had not been adequately addressed. “Before we pulled out of the strike, they were already short of 100 employees, which is why a lot of overtime comes into play,” said Paul Klemme, Chief Steward of Local 218. Mark McCarter, a Frito-Lay employee and union representative who has worked at the Topeka factory for more than three decades, said VICE that he earns $ 20.50 an hour despite his long career with the company and that he has not received an appropriate raise for 10 years. “I think people are being pushed to the limit,” he told the outlet. “COVID created part of that. During COVID, managers were able to work from home. People see it and realize they have other options. Everyone is hiring and increasing their pay because no one wants to work anymore. for $ 8 an hour. “ Cherie Renfro, another worker at the settlement, criticized Frito-Lay for giving bonuses instead of raises and accused the company of lowering wages for new employees. She also said workers have not received a risk bonus or other recognition for the risks they have taken throughout the pandemic. “You have no problem paying for the drug tests, background checks, orientation and training of the more than 350 employees you hired and lost last year,” Renfro wrote in the Topeka Capital-Journal . “But you have a problem giving decent wages to keep loyal, trained employees already here.” More than 800 workers are affected by the strike. Where are things Union members rejected a July 1 offer made by Frito-Lay before going on strike. Negotiations resumed this week and on Thursday the two sides concluded their talks. Frito-Lay said in a declaration that the new offer “will better address employee concerns about guaranteed days off and create additional opportunities for the union to participate in staffing and overtime,” adding that it would include general wage increases. Christensen, the main union’s spokesperson, said members are currently voting on the contract and results are due on Friday evening.

