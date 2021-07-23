Exchange today with Jim Cramer: Boston Beer and American Express





Stocks rose on Friday as earnings optimism took Wall Street to all-time highs. Investors will be following the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting meeting next week closely as markets assess whether President Jerome Powell will signal an end to bond buying as the outlook for growth and employment is so sensitive to increase in infections with the delta variant. Cramer assumes Boston Beer surprise loss Boston beer (SAT) – Get a report stocks fell more than 25% on Friday after the brewer reported a surprise second-quarter loss, leading to numerous price target cuts and a downgrade by Goldman Sachs analysts. The company said it had “overestimated” the growth of its hard-seltzer category. The company reported second-quarter profit of $ 59.2 million, or $ 4.75 per share, down from $ 4.88 per share a year earlier and below analysts’ expectations of $ 6.60 per share . “It was never really a good category at the start and now it’s slowing down. That’s what drove the growth of Boston Beer, not Sam Adams,” Cramer said from the New York Stock Exchange floor on Friday. For the full year, Boston Beer executives now expect earnings of $ 18 to $ 22 per share, having previously reported expectations of $ 22 to $ 26 per share. American Express is the barometer of the economy American Express (AXP) – Get a report posted higher-than-expected second-quarter profits on Friday thanks to a post-pandemic boom in consumer spending and the release of loan loss reserves. American Express said results for the three months ended in June were $ 2.80 per share, an increase of nearly ten times over the same period last year and significantly ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $ 1.66. “American Express just proves that the spending is not going down and that the spending continues to this day. I think what people have realized from Tuesday and Wednesday is that there is no (economic) downturn, “Cramer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/jim-cramer/stock-market-today-jim-cramer-american-express-boston-beer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos